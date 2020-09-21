VALDOSTA –– When they are not making big plays on the field, Chase Belcher and Dominique Marshall are making a huge impact on the youth.
The duo serves as the program directors of the ‘Boys to Vikings’ program where life skills and football are intertwined in Saturday morning sessions with Valdosta youth with hopes of being a Lowndes High Viking one day.
This program is a spinoff on Lowndes head coach Jamey DuBose’s ‘Character Education’ program, where a theme is made for every week such as integrity or leadership.
This week’s lesson for Boys to Vikings was about respecting woman teachers.
Outside receivers’ coach, Kevin Pych was also present along with the Belcher and Marshall’s teammates: Tylar Belcher, Jacques Hunter, Justin Lee, and DeAunte Hunter.
“Dominique and Chase came to me and said, ‘We would love to start a program where we could teach character ed and use the game of football to teach life skills to elementary and middle school kids,’" Pych said. "I thought it was fantastic idea to know what it takes to be successful on and off the field."
Marshall enjoys the idea of molding the young players and inviting them to a day in the life of a Viking.
“Our purpose is to give them the life of us and help them get to where we’re at,” Marshall said. “I enjoy helping the young wide receivers to execute the way I do on Friday nights so they can take it to their middle school and bring it here one day.”
Belcher is all about buying in to help the children who will one day be in their shoes.
“The purpose and goal are to help these kids out because they will be in this place that we’re in at some point," Belcher said. "They can take it back to their middle schools and apply it when they get to high school so they can already be ready for the cornerbacks and safeties to match or be better than them. It’s not all about yourself. You must be willing to use some of your time to be able to help other people out. It’s all about the kids.”
Marshall and Belcher both believe that school is the biggest lesson for the children to take with them heading into the week.
“Keep up your grades and be respectful to your teachers," Marshall said. "If someone tells you something it is ‘yes ma’am, no ma’am, yes sir, no sir.’ We want to teach them to be respectful and good young men. This is a mentorship, so we want kids to be good Vikings."
Belcher said more of the same.
“Do right in school. Football is not everything. Grades come first," Belcher said. "If you do not have grades, you will not be able to do anything because they take you far. Respect will take you far, too. Respect teachers and respect elders."
Boys to Vikings takes place every Saturday morning at 11 on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.
