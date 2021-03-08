Vikings place three on Region 1-7A All-Region Team

VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes boys basketball team placed three players on the Region 1-7A All-Region Team this past week.
The Vikings went 6-9 overall and 3-4 in region play this season.
Point guard Jacques "J.J." Williams earned First Team honors. Williams averaged 11.7 points, 5.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.4 rebounds per game for the Vikings this season.
Junior center JC Riley and senior Jalon Baker were Second Team All-Region selections. The 6-foot-6 Riley averaged 5.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game for the Vikings while Baker averaged 7.1 points and 2.0 rebounds.
