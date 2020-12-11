Vikings place 36 on All-Region Team

VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes High Vikings football team was well-represented on the Region 1-7A All-Region Team as 36 Vikings made the cut.
Vikings junior quarterback Jacurri Brown earned Region 1-7A Offensive Player of the Year, while kicking specialist Preston Hart was named Special Teams Player of the Year in the region.
Running back Justin Lee, offensive lineman Thomas Barton, wide receivers Dominique Marshall and Chase Belcher as well as long snapper John Quinn were First Team All-Region performers. Running back Israel Mitchell, wide receiver Jaheim James and offensive linemen Landin Sandlin and Chris Terrell earned Second Team All-Region honors.
Offensive linemen Travis Morgan and Payton Gunn, as well as receivers Caleb Manning and Elijah Ellis were All-Region Offense Honorable Mentions.
The Vikings' defense is also prominent on the All-Region Team.
Defensive linemen Leon Williams, Jacques Hunter, and Thomas Davis headline the First Team defensive selections, followed by outside linebacker Jalon Baker, cornerback Tylar Belcher, and safeties T.J. Quinn and Josh Pickett rounding out the First Team.
On the Second Team, Quinton Wade, Bryson Neal, Matthew Trimble, Ramecia Burgman and C.J. Tomlin were selected.
The Vikings also had five Honorable Mentions on the All-Region Defense Team –– defensive linemen Deshaun Williams and W.C. Fulton, as well as linebackers Charles Thomas, Austin Byrd and Noah Williams.
Colquitt County head coach Justin Rogers earned Region 1-7A Coach of the Year while quarterback Xzavier Williams was named Region 1-7A Player of the Year. Tift County's Tyre West and Camden's Hudson Tucker did enough to earn Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors. Colquitt's Lemeke Brockington was named Region 1-7A Athlete of the Year while Tift County's J.D. Bengston took home Region 1-7A Utility Player of the Year honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.