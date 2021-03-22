VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes High Vikings (13-2, 3-1 Region 1-7A) grew their winning streak to five game with a two-game sweep of region rival Tift County (7-10, 2-2) Friday.
Despite nearly coughing up a 5-0 lead to the Blue Devils in the nightcap, the Vikings held on for a 5-3 victory.
The Vikings took a 1-0 lead early on a sac fly by McCage Pruitt that scored junior Ty Bridges in the bottom of the first.
Both teams remained dormant until the Vikings took firm control in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Following a ground out by Gage Smith, Daniel Kerrigan and Sage O'Berry each came up with singles to put two men on with one out. After an error by Blue Devils pitcher Charlie Miller that allowed Jacob Walker to reach base, Tift County made a switch on the mound with pitcher Layton Abbott coming in.
Miller lasted just 3 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and four runs (one earned) with two strikeouts and a walk.
Facing Abbott, the Vikings piled on as Jalen Hudson smacked a line drive double to left field to bring in O'Berry and Walker to make it a 4-0 lead for the Vikings.
On the next at-bat, Sam Bennett brought in Hudson on a RBI single to make it 5-0.
Despite the Vikings' onslaught, the Blue Devils fought back in the top of the fifth. Bryce Stephens came to the plate and delivered a game-changing, three-RBI double to cut the deficit to 5-3.
Though Stephens' big hit got the Blue Devils back into the game, there would be no comeback as the Vikings got the necessary outs to close out the game.
Hudson went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs for the Vikings, while O'Berry and Tristin Bohler each went 2-for-3 at the plate in the win. Pruitt added two RBIs in the game as well.
Mason Steel picked up the win for the Vikings, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing five hits, three runs (one earned) and a walk with five strikeouts.
In Game 1, it appeared the pitchers would decide the outcome as neither team could score a run as the game went into the bottom of the seventh.
Austin Hancock knocked a base hit to right field to give the Vikings' offense some momentum.
Gage Smith connected on a bunt single and eluded a tag attempt at first base to put two men on with no outs.
The Blue Devils intentionally walked Ryan Flint to bring O'Berry to the plate. O'Berry grounded into a fielder's choice and pinch runner Weston Turner was thrown out at home, but the Vikings managed to move runners around to make Smith the potential game-winning run at third and put Flint at second base.
Walker came up and provided the difference, dropping a game-winning RBI bunt to give the Vikings the 1-0 victory.
The Vikings finished with five hits in the opener, led by a 2-for-2 outing by Kerrigan. O'Berry, Hudson and Hancock each got a hit in the win.
William Joyner and Garitt Fender teamed up to hold the Blue Devils scoreless on Friday as Joyner went five innings, allowing two hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Fender shut the door in his two innings as he struck out two and walked one.
UP NEXT
Lowndes: Hosts St. Johns Country Day Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Tift County: Travels to Valdosta Tuesday to face the Wildcats in a non-region game at 5:55 p.m.
