POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. –– The Lowndes Vikings track and field team had some great performances at the state track meet over the weekend.
Several athletes finished with All-State Honors. The Lowndes girls 4x100 relay team broke the 20-year-old school record with a time of 47.59 in the preliminaries on Friday.
The boys finished 5th overall while the girls finished 10th overall.
State Champions
Tydreke Thomas is the 7A state champion in the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.65.
Kaylan McConnehead is the 7A state champion in the Triple Jump with a jump of 39-10.75
All State Honors (Top 8 in each event receives All-State honors)
My’Asia Howard - Triple Jump (7th) and 4x400 Relay (5th).
Kiersten Graham - Discus (7th)
Kaylan McConnehead - Triple Jump (1st), 4x100 Relay (5th) and 4x400 Relay (5th)
Tydreke Thomas - 100-meter (1st), 200-meter (4th) and 4x100 Relay (5th)
Ramecia Burgman - Long Jump (7th), 4x100 Relay (5th) and 4x400 Relay (8th)
Kadreon Thomas - 100-meter (5th), 4x100 Relay (5th) & 4x400 Relay (5th)
Jayvon Hutchinson - 110 Hurdles (4th), 300 Hurdles (4th) & 4x400 Relay (8th)
Kamen Lewis - 300 Hurdles (3rd) & 4x400 Relay (8th)
Kenyere Walden - 4x100 Relay (5th)
Neveah Sirmans - 4x100 Relay (5th)
Trinity Hunter - 4x400 Relay (5th)
Jahiem James - 4x100 Relay (5th) & 4x400 Relay (8th)
Keylan Hicks - 4x100 Relay
