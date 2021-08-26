Vikings looking to build on season opener; host Bears Friday

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes High Vikings (0-1) will be looking for their first win of the season when the Griffin Bears (1-0) visit Martin Stadium Friday night.
The Vikings came away feeling good about themselves despite a 34-28 overtime loss to Walton in Saturday's Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
For a team with only six returning starters from a season ago, the Vikings showed some resolve as they battled back from a 14-0 first quarter deficit to tie the game, then stormed back from a 28-14 margin with 1:50 left to force overtime.
In defeat, the Vikings still have plenty of positives to build on. They amassed 393 yards of total offense, while running 18 more plays than Walton and controlling time of possession 5 minutes and 26 seconds longer than the opposition.
The Vikings also had more passing yards (169) and rushing yards (224) than the Raiders and after yielding a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, held Walton scoreless in the second and third quarters to pull themselves back into the game.
"We didn't quit," Senior quarterback Jacurri Brown said after the game. "Through this whole game, I saw our guys work. Through this whole summer, we go through hell in the heat and everything like that. We didn't quit. I saw nobody blaming anybody else. Defense, offense – we're young. We don't have a lot of experienced players, but one thing we're gonna do is work."
Brown looks to build on his Game 1 performance as he leads the Vikings into their matchup with the Bears.
Against Walton, Brown completed 10 of 19 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns. Brown also had 22 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Brown wasn't alone as he got standout performances in the backfield and out wide from a variety of playmakers.
Chase Belcher made plays all over the field in Game 1, catching five passes for 46 yards with three scores and carrying the ball 12 times for 40 yards.
Newcomers Khris Thomas and Tate McGee also made their presence felt. Thomas caught four passes for 80 yards, including a big gain that set up the game-tying touchdown from Brown to Belcher. McGee had a pair of catches for 43 yards, providing a steady third option behind Belcher and Thomas against the Walton defense.
In the backfield, sophomore Jacarre Fleming continued to tantalize with six carries for 32 yards – which could earn him more touches moving forward with Belcher impacting the game from his more natural wide out spot.
The Bears defeated Spalding 32-14 last week and will be looking to keep the Vikings winless.
All-time, the Vikings are 4-0 against Griffin. The Vikings defeated the Bears 45-6 last season and will be looking to avoid their first 0-2 start since 1989.
Kickoff for Friday's game is scheduled for 8 p.m.
