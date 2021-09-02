Vikings in Prime Time: Lowndes hosts Lake Gibson on ESPNU

VALDOSTA – The Friday night lights will be a little brighter when Lowndes takes the field against Lake Gibson (Fla.) at 8 p.m.
The Vikings and Braves will battle on national TV as the game will be televised on ESPNU.
According to MaxPreps, Lake Gibson is ranked No. 7 in Florida Class 7A while Lowndes is ranked 9th in Georgia Class 7A.
The Vikings grabbed their first win of the season last week against Griffin, building a 35-7 halftime lead before having the wide margin cut to 35-28 in the fourth quarter.
“At half, I went in and I felt pretty good where we were,” DuBose told a sideline reporter after the game. “Second half, we showed signs of who I didn’t want us to be – a young football team that doesn’t know how to come out with a lead and doesn’t know how to finish. From joking around in the locker room, for us having to get them focused back, to just...I don’t know. I’m embarrassed by the way we played because that’s on me. I take full (blame) for that. That’s not Viking football, that’s not us and that’s going to get corrected.
“I’m glad we were able to pull out a win, but it’s hard to enjoy it when you see a 35-7 game turn into what it did and we just don’t play. We’ve got to grow up in a lot of areas. We can’t be behind all the time to play. We’ve got to be able to play when we’ve got the lead too and that’s something I’ve got to do a better job of coaching them on and I’ve got to do a better job of getting them ready. It’s on me to get them there and we’ll do everything we can.”
The Braves come into Friday night's game looking to rebound after a close 15-14 loss to the Lake Mary Rams last week.
Like the Vikings, the Braves had a nice lead before losing their grip on the action late. The Braves led 14-3 through three quarters before allowing 12 fourth-quarter points to the Rams for a season-opening loss.
The Vikings have several question marks going into Friday's game, namely the status of two of their primary playmakers. Senior running back and wide receiver Chase Belcher played one series in the win against Griffin – catching one pass for a 12-yard touchdown. Belcher, who was limited to only one practice last week, may be a game-time decision this week. Sophomore Jacarre Fleming left last week's game in the fourth quarter with an injury and his status appears to be up in the air as well.
Despite nearly folding with a big lead, the Vikings performed well against the Bears – posting 341 yards of total offense to the Bears’ 325. The Vikings also had 22 first-downs and converted on six of their 12 third-down opportunities.
Defensively, the Vikings were led by Josh Pickett’s seven solo tackles, followed by Tomlin’s 6 1/2 tackles. Fulton also made a huge impact defensively for the Vikings with 5 1/2 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss.
Offensively, senior quarterback Jacurri Brown put together another strong outing for the Vikings, completing 13 of 22 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns through the air while also carrying the ball 15 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Khris Thomas had his finest game as a Viking with six catches for 98 yards last week.
MILITARY APPRECIATION
Lowndes High School will host its annual Salute to the Military Event at this game. All active duty and retired military personnel with ID will be admitted free of charge, on the visitor’s side of the stadium. This includes active duty or retired members, one guest and their school-age children. If an active duty member is deployed, their spouse and children may enter with ID.
