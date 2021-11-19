Vikings host Blue Devils in second-round playoff matchup

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Vikings (9-2) host the Norcross Blue Devils (8-3) in the second round of the state playoffs tonight at Martin Stadium.
Last week’s wins didn’t come easy for either team, with the Blue Devils escaping 28-21 by scoring the go-ahead touchdown to beat Cherokee with 11 seconds left.
The Vikings had to survive a second-half onslaught from the Harrison Hoyas last week, but advanced with a 45-35 win.
Head coach Jamey DuBose’s goal for the team is as simple as survive and advance at this point, whatever the game looks like.
“Our first half of football was really good but in the second half we didn’t play really well. We didn’t execute,” DuBose said. “I don’t think we finished how we wanted last week but at the end of the day we got the win and that’s all I ask them to do each week right now is win and survive.”
To do that this week, DuBose says running the ball is key.
“We're going to have to be able to run the football for us to have success. I think tempo will be a good thing for us,” DuBose said. “We need to control the tempo by going fast and slowing it down – being able to run it and pass it.”
The Vikings have had success with running the ball all season, including against the Hoyas, with 206 team rushing yards and four total touchdowns.
The key to that game though was the turnover margin, which the Vikings won 4-1. There were two turnovers in the first quarter by the Hoyas that really made the difference.
One was a pick six and another quickly turned into touchdown pass from Vikings senior quarterback Jacurri Brown to senior receiver Justin Barron.
Together, those 14 points off turnovers went a long way to giving the Vikings a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and a 28-0 lead in the second.
The 35-14 lead the Vikings took into halftime, would shrink in the second half because the Vikings were, as DuBose said, “peeking at the scoreboard.”
While the game was closer than it needed to be against the Hoyas, a win looks the same no matter how it's painted, and the Vikings have done a lot of painting over their last seven games.
Some were pretty and some were ugly, but one way or another, the Vikings have managed to win their last seven games in a row.
If they can make it eight against Norcross tonight, the Vikings are looking at another home game in Round 3.
But first, they must contend with the Blue Devils' fearsome defense.
The 21 points Cherokee scored against them last week is the most any team has produced since the opening weeks of the season when the Blue Devils beat Hillgrove 42-30, then allowed 41 points in a loss to Mill Creek the following week.
The Blue Devils have held their opponents without a touchdown in five games, and in two other games, their opponents scored only seven points.
These games made up a stretch lasting from mid-October until the end of the season where the Blue Devils gave up one or fewer touchdowns to seven straight opponents.
“They do a really good job of lining up. They play physical football; they tackle well, and they run to the ball well. They just have some good athletes in there,” DuBose said, praising the experienced defense. “I don’t think they do anything real flashy that’s going to stand out, but they’re a sound group that plays really good gap control defense.”
Cherokee tested that defense as well as any have this season, scoring three touchdowns in a narrow loss.
Jacurri Brown and the Vikings' offense will see what tricks they can pull out of the hat against the Blue Devils, but DuBose said to get the offense going, the trick is something old-fashioned.
“We have to win the line of scrimmage. We have to be better than them up front at the point of attack,” DuBose said. “We got to control their D-line because that’s the key thing; winning the battle up front.”
DuBose also said you can expect Brown to make plays with his legs, but that is not a new wrinkle for the Vikings, Brown has already made plenty of electric plays running the ball during his career playing quarterback for the Vikings.
This season, he currently leads the team in rushing with 812 yards for the season, to go along with 1,900 yards passing.
It’s a similar story with the younger of the two quarterbacks for the Blue Devils. Senior Javan Brown isn’t very mobile but has thrown for 950 yards this season. Sophomore AJ Watkins is as much of a dual threat as they come.
He’s thrown for 494 yards and ran for another 490, second on the team in both.
But the young quarterback has never seen an environment like the second round of the playoffs on the road.
“I think it’s a huge advantage to have teams have to come into our place. When you drive that far in high school football, having to prepare for that travel is really a tough thing to do,” DuBose said. “It’s something you don’t have to do a lot, so this gives us a little bit of an advantage.”
DuBose also talked about how much his guys like playing at home and how excited they are having now also gotten the rights for round 3 at home too, however he says they must take it one week at a time.
“Our guys are just real confident playing at home, and yeah we got next week at home too, but we can’t be looking at that right now. We got to take care of business right now and one quarter at a time Friday night and try to be ahead at midnight. The motto all year has been 1-0 at midnight.”
Tonight's game kicks off at 8 p.m.
