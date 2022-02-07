VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Vikings (19-2) fed the hot hand as Aaron Williams scored 26 to lead them past the Brunswick Pirates (14-9) 62-51 Saturday night.
The Vikings had the lead up to 20 at the end of the third quarter, and despite the Pirates best efforts they never got back to within single digits.
Williams took the lead for the Vikings early, scoring eight in the first quarter to help them jump out to an early 16-11 first quarter lead.
“Sometimes you just got to let it come to you,” Vikings head coach Reshon Benjamin said of the senior’s game. “Early in the first half we ran a couple plays to get him in that groove. He’s that kind of kid that once he finds that rhythm, it’s on and he found that rhythm tonight, it was good to see him do that.”
JC Riley also had a big first half, gobbling up rebounds and scoring nine for the Vikings as they built a 31-21 halftime lead. Many of the 6-foot-9 senior’s points came from offensive rebounds and put-backs, with Brunswick lacking the size to contend with Riley.
Although Benjamin says its Riley’s heart and effort that helped him the most in getting to 15 rebounds Saturday night
“The way he attacks the glass, it’s good offense for us,” Benjamin said. “Rebounding is nothing but heart and effort; maybe a little size and athleticism to get you over the hump.
“But if you want it badder than that other person, nine times out of ten you’ll come down with it. So, he gives us a chance to create extra offensive possessions when he rebounds the way he does.”
It was defense leading the way for the Vikings through three quarters. Riley had a lot of rebounds on that end too, although his six offensive rebounds were particularly eye-popping.
The Vikings had allowed only 31 points to the Pirates by the end of the third quarter, while JJ Williams' nine-point third quarter and his brother Aaron’s 16-point first half helped the Vikings to 51 points.
The Pirates got on the gas a little bit in the fourth however, opening on a 12-4 run to cut it to 12. Benjamin said the Vikings need to do the small things better in those situations.
“I think late down the stretch we felt like we had the game in hand and didn’t do the small things that kind of close the door,” Benjamin said. “So, they [the Pirates] did a good job of getting us rattled right there in the fourth, they did a good job of making shots, but we made enough plays to win.”
The Pirates scored 20 points in the fourth, doubling their totals in every other quarter to that point, but it was nearly all one player, Pirates’ junior guard Camarion Johnson.
Johnson gave the Vikings a lot of trouble in the fourth, scoring 15 of his game-high 27.
Coach Benjamin described a Suessian display of shot-making from the 6-3 guard on Saturday, “Number five kind of paced them tonight. He hit some big shots, he hit some tough shots. He hit some shots on the inside, he hit some shots on the outside.”
The Vikings had answers though, pushing the lead back to 16, before a couple of quick Pirate buckets got them back to within 11 with about two minutes remaining.
The Vikings had one last response, as JJ beat his man off the dribble and dished it to Riley a second before the help could get there. Riley got the bucket and the foul call pushing the lead up to 14 inside of two minutes after sinking the and-one free throw.
That was the last big bucket of the game, as the Vikings did a good job playing defense and running out the final two minutes of the clock.
Williams had six more points in the final frame to keep the Vikings afloat. His 26 led the team while also tossing five assists. His brother JJ led with eight assists though, also scoring 12 and notching six rebounds and three steals.
Riley was second in scoring with 16 and recorded his second double-double in back-to-back nights with 15 boards Saturday and 10 Friday.
“I feel like when we’re able to dribble-drive attack we’re at our best,” Benjamin said. “Aaron, JJ, Demarcus Black, Samuel Shoptaw, we have a lot you have to guard. They all got downhill, and we got easy layups.
“When we dribble-drive attack the way we do, we’re going to put teams at a disadvantage, and I feel like that’s what we did tonight.”
With only two games left in the regular season the Vikings need to continue to play their best if this senior-laden team wants to achieve their post season goals.
The Vikings stay in Valdosta next week, wrapping up region play against Colquitt County at home on Thursday, Feb. 10, after the girl’s game finishes.
Then on Saturday it’s the final game of the season at Valdosta High, where the 15-7 Wildcats will look to remedy their earlier 54-51 loss at the Vikings expense.
