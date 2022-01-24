Vikings hold off Packers for sixth straight win

MOULTRIE – It came down to the wire Friday night in Moultrie as the Vikings battled their region 7A opponents Colquitt County. The Vikings came out on top 50-43 and improved to 3-0 in the region, but it wasn’t the performance head coach Reshon Benjamin expects out of this group.
“I felt like our defense was subpar, comparing it to how we usually play defense,” Benjamin said. “I think we had way too many breakdowns which gave them an opportunity to have daylight right there at the end.”
Benjamin is referring to the 8-0 run the Packers went on to open the fourth quarter. Many surprised and excited faces returned from the concession stand a few dozen seconds after the quarter started to see a 40-31 lead had been suddenly cut to one.
However, the Vikings are able to keep the Packers at bay over the final seven minutes thanks to some big two-way play from their junior forward Demarcus Black.
Black broke the Vikings scoring drought by slipping baseline around a Packer defender to score a floater and push the Vikings lead back to three. On the other end right after he recovered for a big block and snagged the rebound.
He scored the next two points for the Vikings on a pair of free throws later in the quarter and then got a steal on the next possession to run the clock inside two minutes.
Benjamin has called Black an “X-factor” for the Vikings in the past, and he was definitely that for the Vikings in the fourth quarter, although he had his ups and downs throughout the game.
“He’s [Black] a great player. His size, his athleticism, his craftiness around the rim make him almost impossible to guard,” Benjamin said. “He’s also a pretty good rebounder with his size and athleticism.”
With the Viking lead at five thanks largely to Black, it was JJ Williams who took over scoring or assisting on each of the Vikings final three buckets of the quarter to end the game on a 10-4 run.
“Late right there in the fourth quarter we had enough plays where we were able to pull it out and do so [win],” Benjamin said. “But I would have liked to have seen that kind of grittiness for four quarters.”
The Vikings started the game with an 11-4 first quarter, largely by controlling the glass. Not a lot of shots fell for either team early.
But the Vikings allowed the Packers to get back into the game in the second quarter behind eight points from senior shooting guard Dy Williams and more hustle from the Pack on the boards.
“We should have fought harder,” Benjamin said. “I felt like they had a couple guys that just outworked us. And I feel like the teams we play that’s going to be their game plan.
“It’s going to be all out war on the glass. You know it’s going to be a lot of physical play. Lot of bumping, lot of shoving, lot of tough box outs. Instead of focusing on getting hit or pushed, I think we just got to fight back. So, we know we can do better on the glass, and we can do better defensively.”
The Packers had cut it to 25-22 going into half-time, the result of winning 50/50 balls, getting more blocks and more hustle rebounds.
But in the third quarter the Vikings used their size and athleticism to clean that up. They also came out playing better defense, and the Packers didn’t score their first bucket until after the five-minute mark.
The Vikings ended the quarter on a highlight play from Black. Catching the ball in the dunker’s spot, just a few feet away from the basket on the baseline, Black went to one of his favorite moves.
Black’s first step is quick, and he likes to cut into open space along the baseline and take off strong towards the rim. A few times there has been someone under there but a few times he’s went for the tomahawk when there’s contact, not Friday.
Black went strong with two hands, dunking over a Packer defender who rotated too late and didn’t jump high enough. That’s how the lead became 40-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Seconds later, “…they cut it to one, with momentum,” Benjamin said, describing the opening moments of the fourth quarter, where a three ball and some layups for the Packers closed the gap.
But after that run, the Vikings held the Packers scoreless for more than a six-minute long stretch of the quarter, where they got the lead up to 48-39 before the Packers scored on a couple last second breakaway layups.
“I think they kind of felt like you know, ‘if we don’t up the intensity we could lose,’” Benjamin said of his team’s mindset on defense in that quarter. “You know, ‘if we don’t get a couple stops right here there is a chance we can lose.’”
So when it was crunch time the Vikings stepped up, again, making hustle plays and closing defensive possessions with rebounds.
“Getting complete stops always ends with you having possession of the ball. When we forced them to shoot challenged, or bad shots, those guys (Black and senior center JC Riley) did a good job securing the ball and making sure we gained possession of it.
“So, proud of that, but again there’s a lot we can learn from this game,” Benjamin said, finally.
The Vikings next game is away at Pierce County in Blackshear, Ga. on Tuesday with the boys starting at 7:30 p.m. and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Vikettes 49
Lady Packers 43
The Vikettes got a key region win on the road against Colquitt County, 49-43 Friday night. With the win, they move past the Lady Packers into second place in the region at 2-1 behind unbeaten Tift.
It was your typical region matchup, hard fought and scrappy, but in the second half the Vikings proved to be the tougher team, allowing only 10 points in the second half to the Lady Packers.
Head coach Antonia Tookes attributes the Vikings strong close to protecting the ball better in the second half.
“I know we had less turnover in the second half than we had in the first half, especially in the fourth quarter,” Tookes said.
Tooke’s two starting bigs, senior forward Kamaya Williams and junior center Otaifo Esenabhalu were also important to the Vikings closing the game out. The two created second chance opportunities and were especially huge cleaning up misses when not much was falling for the Lady Packers.
“They [Esenabhalu and Williams] are huge for us,” Tookes said. “They’re the two biggest people on the floor, so they got to give it all. I mean everybody has to rebound, but when the ball is right around the basket, that’s their ball.”
The two combined for 18 rebounds that game. Esenabhalu led the way with 13 herself, eight offensive. The 6-2 junior also added 11 points and four blocks for the Vikettes.
It was a balanced scoring effort for the Vikettes, seeing three players score in double figures, and one, Faith Johnson, scoring nine on 3 of 6 shooting to go along with a team-high four assists.
But it was the other end of the court that had Tookes so impressed.
“I mean wow, wow – defense was playing,” she said. “I think I had all five playing defense tonight, and it was huge tonight.”
It was a little rougher in the first half though, where the Vikettes fell behind late in the first quarter and couldn’t get back ahead for the rest of the half.
Kaci Demps scored seven of her 11 points in the first quarter to help the Vikettes to a 12-2 opening lead. But the freshmen point guard for the Vikettes went cold in the second quarter and that was the last time they’d lead until late in the third.
Otaifo took over on the boards in the third and that was the driver behind the Vikettes retaking the lead. But on the other end, it was the senior guard Alaysha Williams making plays and holding it down for the team.
“Alaysha Williams, I told her that she was the face of the defense tonight. That’s what she did. She had four fouls but she was playing hard.” Tookes said.
With the Vikettes playing connected like they did the second half Friday night, they’ve shown they’re hard to beat.
UP NEXT
The 13-4 Vikettes need to continue their streak of tough defense as they travel to face 15-3 Pierce County in Blackshear, Ga. next Tuesday Jan. 25, set to tip off at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.