VALDOSTA – The Lowndes High Vikings (1-1) jumped out to a big halftime lead and did enough to hold off Griffin (1-1) for a 44-34 win Friday night.
The Vikings took control early, storming out to a 35-7 halftime lead before the Bears staged an astonishing second-half comeback.
Coming out of the locker room, the Bears rattled the Vikings' cage as Cameron Kelsey took a Franklin Aguilar punt 88 yards to pay dirt to cut into the deficit with 6:41 left in the third. Six minutes and 31 seconds later, the Bears struck again as Tony Green powered in a 2-yard rushing touchdown to slice the 28-point halftime margin to 35-20 late in the third.
Riding the wave of momentum they generated in the third quarter, the Bears opened the fourth with a Jakarri Ponder 1-yard touchdown run and a throw from Khalfani Harps to Terrance Elliott for the two-point conversion to pull them within a 35-28 reach of the Vikings in their home opener.
The Vikings stamped out the Bears' flurry as CJ Tomlin was able to tackle Elliott on a reception behind the line of scrimmage in the end zone for a safety with 8:01 left in the game.
From there, the Vikings distanced themselves further with a 4-yard touchdown run by Erick Brown with 5:42 remaining to give themselves a 44-28 edge.
The Bears didn't go away quietly, however, as Harps once again hooked up with Elliott for a 31-yard strike to cut the lead to 10 with 5:14 left. As the Bears tried to cut into the lead once more, the Vikings were able to stop the Bears with 16 seconds left as WC Fulton sacked Harps to turn the Bears over on downs – allowing the offense to run out the clock in victory formation.
After the game, Lowndes coach Jamey DuBose was not pleased with his team's inability to manage the lead and finish the game the way they started it.
"At half, I went in and I felt pretty good where we were," DuBose told a sideline reporter after the game. "Second half, we showed signs of who I didn't want us to be – a young football team that doesn't know how to come out with a lead and doesn't know how to finish. From joking around in the locker room, for us having to get them focused back, to just...I don't know. I'm embarrassed by the way we played because that's on me. I take full (blame) for that. That's not Viking football, that's not us and that's going to get corrected.
"I'm glad we were able to pull out a win, but it's hard to enjoy it when you see a 35-7 game turn into what it did and we just don't play. We've got to grow up in a lot of areas. We can't be behind all the time to play. We've got to be able to play when we've got the lead too and that's something I've got to do a better job of coaching them on and I've got to do a better job of getting them ready. It's on me to get them there and we'll do everything we can."
The Vikings tallied 341 yards of total offense to the Bears' 325. Unlike their opener against Walton, the Vikings ran fewer plays than their opponents as Griffin was able to get off 12 more plays than the Vikings – 66-54.
Another area the Vikings couldn't replicate was time of possession. After decisively controlling the tempo against Walton, the Vikings had the ball for just 19:34 on Friday night, despite holding a sizable lead. The Bears took advantage of having the ball for 28 minutes and 26 seconds of game-time, turning a four-touchdown deficit into a one-score game in the fourth quarter.
Though they didn't create plays at the same volume or control the tempo, the Vikings had 22 first-downs and converted on six of their 12 third-down opportunities.
Defensively, the Vikings were led by Josh Pickett's seven solo tackles, followed by Tomlin's 6 1/2 tackles. Fulton also made a huge impact defensively for the Vikings with 5 1/2 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss.
Offensively, senior quarterback Jacurri Brown put together another strong outing for the Vikings, completing 13 of 22 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns through the air while also carrying the ball 15 times for 105 yards and a touchdown.
The Vikings had to scramble to plug holes left by injuries to running back Jacarre Fleming and dynamic inside-outside playmaker Chase Belcher in the second half.
Fleming, who scored two touchdowns on five carries for 41 yards, left the game in the fourth quarter while Belcher, who had been limited in practice all week, played just one series and managed to score on his lone catch of the game – a 12-yard connection with Brown with 9:38 to go in the second quarter.
Running backs Javon Reynolds and Erick Brown came on in spot duty with Fleming out, combining for 11 carries for 16 yards and one touchdown. Without Belcher, the Vikings got another productive night from newcomer Khris Thomas. The senior demonstrated more of his budding chemistry with Jacurri Brown as the two connected six times for 98 yards in the game.
Though DuBose likes what he saw from his senior quarterback-receiver duo, he would like to see someone else step up to take the pressure off Brown to make plays down the stretch of games.
"We knew we had something there tonight and they took advantage of it," DuBose said. "We just missed a ball over the top to (Justin) Barron in the first half. In the second half, we got two running backs down tonight. Smoke (Fleming) goes out late in the game, Chase Belcher doesn't practice all week – he practiced only Wednesday afternoon. I didn't plan on playing him tonight. We played him a couple plays at wide receiver. I probably shouldn't have because I think he needs a weekend to rest and get better. We've got to shore up some protection up front and we've got to rely on somebody other than Jacurri to make a play when it's late."
UP NEXT
Lowndes hosts Lake Gibson (Fla.) next Friday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. The game will be featured on ESPNU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.