Vikings football sends five more to school

VALDOSTA –– Along with the seven players that signed their letters of intent during the early period in December, the No. 8 Lowndes Vikings would send five more off to school on National Signing Day.
Linebacker Travion Pope and defensive end Quinton Wade both signed on to attend NAIA’s University of Pikeville in Kentucky.
Pope racked up 56 tackles for the 10-2 Vikings in 2020 while Wade got 21 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.
Running back Justin Lee is heading to NCAA Division II Concord University in West Virginia.
The rusher had 589 yards and six touchdowns during his senior year.
NCAA Division II’s University of West Georgia secured long snapper John Quinn from the Vikings.
Wide receiver Elijah Ellis signed on to go to NAIA's Allen University in Columbia, S.C.
Ellis caught five passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns during his senior year and played a pivotal part as the Vikings' No. 3 receiver and special teams’ player once the 7A playoffs began.
A proud head coach Jamey DuBose credited the nobility and book smarts paired with athletic ability as the reason why these five were added on to signed players for the season.
“We had 12 guys sign this year and all of them are first class individuals,” DuBose said. “When guys like this sign, it’s because they know how to do everything right: they speak well and have great character. A lot of people just see the athletic ability but for a college to take someone on signing day, they had to have their academics to get in. That’s the thing that a lot of people leave undone and don’t talk enough about but I’m proud of the five that signed today and what they accomplished here at Lowndes but I’m looking forward to what they do in the future also.”
