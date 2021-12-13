VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Vikings finally got “over the hump” against the crosstown rival Valdosta Wildcats, winning 54-51 at home Saturday night.
With the Vikings’ first win against the Wildcats (5-2) since December of 2017, they improve to 6-0 to start the 2021-21 season.
“They’ve had our number,” Vikings head coach Reshon Benjamin said. “Every time we play them, we’ve had some rough patches, but it feels good to get over the hump and finally win this one. For the work that these guys put in, they deserve it. Especially the seniors. That’s why you saw them so emotional right when the horn went off.”
The Wildcats got as close as 50-49 in the waning minutes of the final quarter, but back-to-back soaring slams from the Viking’s senior center J.C. Riley put the Vikings ahead for good, 54-51 with about a minute left.
The arena was packed out for the rivalry game as the residents of Lowndes County and the city of Valdosta pilled in to watch the 6-9 Riley dominate the Wildcats down low – posting 22 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks.
“He was an efficient finisher, and that’s what we’ve been hoping from him,” said Benjamin. “I’m super proud of him. He’s been working so hard. After practice, he’ll be going through big man moves, offensive rebounding drills – just doing the little things that are extra that help make a guy better. So, it’s good to see that manifest in game time.”
The Wildcats had opportunities to win late, but other than a breakaway layup between Riley’s pair of dunks, their offense couldn’t get anything going toward the rim in crunch time.
Benjamin attributes the team’s success late to the Vikings’ defensive intensity in their press.
“The first three quarters, they were killing us on the dribble drive,” Benjamin said. “Late in the fourth quarter, we call that winning time. We finally did a good job containing the dribble drive.”
But to stay in the game early, the Vikings relied heavily on Riley, who was a monster on the offensive glass.
Riley’s height and great hands were too much for the Wildcats; particularly in the first half, when Riley stole four of his five offensive rebounds that all ended in a basket or free throws for the Vikings.
And the Vikings needed every ounce of energy Riley could provide, because the game was tight from the opening buzzer. The largest lead for either team came in the second quarter when Lowndes led briefly 27-21.
The Wildcats closed the half on a small run to send the two rivals into halftime locked up at 31-31, a score that represented well the way the game had been going and would continue to go. Neither team were ever able to make any big runs and pull away from the other.
Vikings led for much of the game, but the Wildcats took the lead away early in the fourth quarter. The game stayed close, and then it was what Benjamin referred to as “winning time.”
“No matter what happens throughout the game, there’s a point where you got to be ready to do whatever it takes to win, and I feel like we did that tonight. I told the guys I felt like we grew up tonight.”
The two teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter, finishing with 12 points apiece, but the Vikings made stops on defense when they needed to, and J.C. Riley got things done on the other end in a big win for his team.
The next game for the undefeated Vikings will be played at Ware County (1-5), at 6:30 P.M. on Monday, Dec. 20.
Valdosta girls 49
Vikettes 43
The Lowndes Vikettes (5-1) were unable to hold on to a late lead in their game against the Valdosta Lady Wildcats (4-4), falling 49-43 on Saturday.
It was a back-and-forth final frame for the girls, but it came down to the game on the line with less than a minute remaining. Down one, Lady ‘Cats head coach E.A. Wilcox called for junior center Essence Cody to iso off the inbounds.
With the ball in her hands on the right wing, the 6-3 center put her shoulder down and drove to the hoop. She plowed through contact and sunk an and-1 layup over a Vikettes help defender to take the lead, 45-43.
Cody finished with 14 points to hand the Vikettes their first loss of the season, despite four threes and 23 points from Vikettes' junior guard Faith Johnson.
After Johnson’s 22 points the night before against Cook, Vikettes head coach Antonia Tookes knew one of her most lethal scorers was getting back in form.
“She hasn’t been injured but she hasn’t been scoring like she usually scores. So, it’s good to see her shot fall tonight. That’s going to give her confidence for [Valdosta],” Tookes said after the Vikettes’ 80-22 home victory Friday night.
Against the Lady ‘Cats, the Vikettes led at the end of the first quarter behind 10 early points from Johnson, but the Lady ‘Cats were able to turn steals into points and took the lead themselves early in the second.
Despite a tense, back-and-forth ending to the third quarter with the two teams trading buckets, the Lady ‘Cats held on to the lead until the fourth quarter.
“The first half we didn’t show up and play basketball the way we are capable of playing,” Tookes said. “Second half, we started grinding, playing defense, running the offense and getting easy buckets.”
With about 5 minutes left in the game, Johnson hit a foul line jumper to take a 37-35 lead.
It was their first lead since the first quarter, but it wouldn’t last long. The remainder of the fourth quarter was a rock fight, with the two teams trading tough buckets in between steals and turnovers.
The Vikettes found themselves up 43-42 with just over a minute left. However, after Cody scored on the and-1 to take the lead for the Lady ‘Cats, the Vikettes were unable to answer.
Tookes pointed out some missed opportunities for the Vikettes that could have cushioned their doomed lead.
“We missed some layups, we missed some key free throws that could’ve won it, and all those things you got to have in a close game,” Tookes said.
The Vikettes made only three of their seven free throw attempts in the fourth quarter and shot 6 of 11 on the night.
The Vikettes will look to bounce back at home Monday against undefeated Pierce County.
FRIDAY: The Cook Hornets traveled to face the Vikings and Vikettes the previous night, with Lowndes winning both contests.
The boys used electric fast break offense and stifling full court pressure to hold Cook to under 30 points in a 57-28 victory.
It was a group effort for the Vikings with three players scoring in double digits. Senior guard Aaron Williams led the way with 14 points, J.C. Riley added 11 points, and junior forward DarMarcus Black finished with 10.
The Vikettes victory looked similar, with defense leading the way for the girls en route to a 80-22 drubbing.
Faith Johnson led the way for the Vikettes in this game as well, posting 22 points and three assists and sophomore forward Ariyah Davis added 12 points and four rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.