VALDOSTA –– Lowndes could not get a win against Colquitt on their senior night on Friday as the boys dropped the game 64-58.
As Lowndes’ Zack McBurrough scored a two-pointer, his teammate Aaron Williams went down holding his right ankle as they held a 38-33 lead.
Williams did not return.
Colquitt's Montavious Ponder put the Packers in front with a corner three for a 43-42 lead with a little over 2 minutes left.
Scott scored on a jumper before time expired to get a 48-44 lead for Colquitt.
Lowndes couldn’t make a run as Colquitt played stingy defense down the stretch.
“There were a lot of times where we gave up line drives to the basket,” Lowndes head coach Reshon Benjamin said. “I don’t care who you’re playing, giving that up will make it hard against anybody you’re playing. It’s one thing for you to get beat on-ball. It’s another thing when second level defense don’t step up and stop the ball. They got every shot they wanted tonight."
Colquitt took an early 10-3 within the first four minutes of the contest.
Lowndes’ Tony Wiseman stopped Colquitt’s run with an and-one.
Then Jacques Williams cut Colquitt’s lead down to one point with less than a minute remaining in the first.
As time expired, Paul Montgomery got the steal and laid the ball in for Lowndes to get a 16-15 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
To begin the second quarter, Dy Williams scored the first basket of the second quarter on a 3-pointer to take a 18-16 for Colquitt.
Lowndes then made a run.
First, Williams hit a fast break three off of a Wiseman steal and assist to tie the ball game at 24.
Williams made another three to get a five-point lead after stealing the inbound and hitting a stop-and-pop jumper in transition.
Lowndes hit another buzzer-beater to end the quarter as Wiseman made a running three to give the Vikings a 36-29 lead at halftime.
“The best form of offense is when defense turns into offense," Lowndes head coach Reshon Benjamin said. "We play at our strength when we play like that with the guards we have. We wanted to speed it up and get shots at the basket."
Colquitt’s lead got up to 10 in the fourth quarter before the game ended.
Benjamin remained proud of his four seniors that celebrated senior night.
“They’ve been endured a lot and have been itching at the opportunity to get on the floor. To have a chance to play the game as a senior means a lot to them. We wanted to send them off right and win the game but now we must get ready for the region tournament,” Benjamin said.
Lady Packers 54
Vikettes 50
Spoiled.
A game that seemed to be a win in the late minutes of the game turned into Colquitt stealing a victory from the Lowndes Vikettes in their 54-50 win.
The first half was scrappy with many challenges for loose balls between the Vikettes and Lady Packers.
Vikettes head coach Antonia Tookes acknowledged the effort of both teams after the game.
“I think both teams fought hard. I’m proud of my team for playing hard,” she said.
Lowndes jumped out for to a 14-11 lead before going cold for the remainder of the quarter.
They didn’t score as the quarter winded down during a 9-0 lead by Colquitt.
It then began to get scrappy in the second quarter as there were numerous loose ball such as the one where Lowndes Ta’je Middleton and Colquitt’s Janiah Ellis went for before being separated as they exchanged words.
Lowndes won the second quarter though as they outscored Colquitt 13-12 to enter halftime down 31-27.
Taje Middleton came and scored the first basket to bring Lowndes deficit to one in the third quarter.
Then Amyah Espanol tied the ball game at 31 with another score.
Lowndes finally took the lead back as Taje Middleton knocked down a three to give the Vikettes a 34-33 lead.
The Vikettes kept rolling.
Alaysha Williams got a snatch block for Lowndes, leading to four more unanswered points.
Kiersten Graham scored under the basket to create the biggest lead of the night for the Vikettes at 44-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
But then points were hard to come by.
Camille Singletary drove to the basket for Colquitt and cut their deficit down to three.
Then Janiah Ellis converted two free throws to bring Colquitt within one.
The Packers then tied the game after Graham missed her free throw, leading to Ellis coming down the court to get fouled, splitting her free throws.
Singletary took the lead for Colquitt with free throws before Lowndes had three straight inbound turnovers which kept them from getting the victory.
“The last five minutes of the game, we got out of what we do, which costed us,” Tookes said. “We played well enough to win. We’re a young a team. The first three positions of the team are young. We are trying to learn how to finish a game.”
Gerald Thomas III is a special contributor to The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.