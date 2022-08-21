VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Vikings (0-1) dropped their first game of the season to the American Heritage Patriots (1-0) 38-20 Saturday, despite showing some heart in the second half.
All 20 of Lowndes’ points came in that second half but by then it was already too late, trailing 24-0.
The Patriots dominated the first half, and scored on their very first play of the game on a 65-yard pass from senior quarterback Blake Murphy.
Murphy found senior wide receiver Brandon Innis as he beat his initial defender. By the time the Lowndes safety went to help, Innis had already found the end zone for six.
This wasn’t the only big yardage play the Lowndes defense gave up. Senior running back Mark Fletcher torched Lowndes for 51 yards and a touchdown to kick off his 134-yard performance.
Innis finished his night with 198 yards on only four receptions, two of which he took straight to the house.
The Patriots accumulated 479 yards of total offense, and that’s despite being flagged 20 times for 205 yards.
“We gotta do a better job as coaches putting them in situations in practice to understand we’ve gotta stay locked into our guy,” Lowndes head coach Zach Grage said, “Secondary wise, we’re playing a lot of young bucks out there. I was talking to Landen Wright right there at the end he made a tackle on the goal line and he said that was his first varsity tackle.”
While the young secondary did struggle at times against the Patriots, the Lowndes front seven managed to keep the pressure on Murphy most of the night.
“I will say now our defensive line did an unbelievable job putting pressure on [Murphy] most of the night.” Grage said, “They may have got a little tired there at the end we gotta do a better job of rotating people. But I’m very pleased.”
The Lowndes defense managed to sack Murphy twice for 17 yards and had five tackles for loss.
Senior defensive tackle Jayden Battle had himself a night with one sack and three TFLs, spearheading the effort.
The offense, however, was a different story.
Sophomore Marvis Parrish earned the start to open the season and it seems as though he’s the quarterback of the future.
“I think Marvis has won the job,” Grage said, “Brooks had to come in a couple plays when Marvis’s helmet popped off and I think he’s probably one of the best backups in this region. Both of them will continue to battle.”
Parrish’s performance through the air was a mixed bag. He finished 14 of 27 for 173 yards and an interception, but also had 19 rushing attempts for 92 yards and three touchdowns.
Parrish was running for his life most of the night with the Patriots senior-laden defensive line breaking through Lowndes’ offensive line with relative ease.
On one play in particular the moment the ball was snapped all five Patriots defensive linemen broke past Lowndes’ O-line and Parrish was just able to get a pass off before being tackled.
Most of the night he had to make plays with his legs, something he excels at.
“A lot of times [Parrish] was extending drives. That was huge.” Grage said, “I think we can do a better job with him as far as when he does scramble around keeping his eyes downfield and stepping into throws. But again that’s a sophomore, that’s his first varsity start at Martin Stadium. That’s a lot to be said for him to keep his composure…he’s gonna be very very special. He is now.”
When Parrish was able to set his feet and read the field he made several good throws, mostly to senior wide receiver Kevis Thomas and sophomore running back Aalim Brown.
It’s when he was forced to throw on the run that he got in trouble. The single interception he threw on the night was under pressure to a streaking receiver in double coverage.
He and Thomas kept the offense alive after an unfortunate injury to junior running back Jacarre Fleming, who went out in the second quarter and did not return.
Fleming looked extremely promising in his first few plays, despite not having much room to work.
His stats don’t jump off the page, rushing seven times for only 19 yards, but all 19 of those yards came from nothing. There were several times where his initial lane completely collapsed but he was able to cut back and weave through defenders to gain yardage on a play that would have resulted in a loss of yardage or no gain.
The severity of his injury is unknown but he will be receiving scans on Monday. He was seen with a boot on his left leg.
In Fleming's absence, Brown took on the load of RB1. While not having much success running the ball, he did have five receptions for 55 yards.
Grage also mentioned several other players he was pleased with, despite the loss.
“The return game with Kevis, I think our special teams overall did a pretty good job.” Grage said, “Carson [Page] struggled right there at the beginning but came back with a couple boomers on the punt team…Offensively, Aalim came in and had some good carries, and defensively again hats off to our D-linemen.”
UP NEXT
Lowndes returns to action Friday, Aug. 26 against Gadsden County (Fla.) at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
