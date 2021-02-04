VALDOSTA –– Lowndes boys basketball held off Colquitt County for a 52-49 region victory on Wednesday.
After only scoring 17 points through the first two quarters, the Packers scored 32 second half points to push the Vikings to their limits.
Anchored by defensive intensity, Colquitt forced Lowndes to turnover the ball with the half court press several times, leading to offensive buckets on the other end.
In instances that the Vikings broke the press, they had to settle for contested shots that were altered by the athleticism of the Packers.
Players and coaches alike asked for foul calls down the stretch but they came few and far in between.
On several occasions Viking’s were called for offensive fouls after making shots, taking potential points off the board.
Lowndes couldn’t seem to pull away from the Packers late but a transition jump shot by Jayvonn Hutchinson helped give the Vikings a slim lead.
Colquitt had two opportunities to tie the game in the final seconds but Lowndes’ defensive pressure forced them to settle for out-of-rhythm three point attempts.
When the final buzzer sounded the Colquitt players dropped to the court, showing the pain of letting the region contest slip away.
For Lowndes, the win was another grind fest but that’s what can be expected this late in the season.
“We’re going to take every team’s best punch at this point,” Reshon Benjamin said after the game. “As a coach, I think it’s very important to tell them the truth. Being mentally tough is the key. I think that’s something that we’ve been trying to progress on throughout the season.”
The win was another team effort as J.J. Williams led the scoring for the game with 15 points, Jalon Baker adding 12, Hutchinson adding eight and every Viking that saw minutes scoring.
Lowndes will travel to Moultrie on Friday to close out the region portion of the regular season.
Colquitt girls 41
Vikettes 33
The Vikettes started strong but couldn’t sustain the early success as they dropped a home region game, 41-33.
Lowndes led 14-9 by the end of the first quarter behind six points from Kiersten Graham. The early success was short lived as they only scored 15 points through the next two quarters.
As the Vikettes faded, Colquitt found its groove. The Lady Packers Caught fire, scoring 29 points through the second and third quarter.
Through the middle quarters, Colquitt moved the ball finding open players and causing Lowndes players to foul them after late rotations.
In the fourth quarter Lowndes regained its defensive identity, only allowing three points to the Lady Packers.
But it was far too late in the contest for the Vikettes to mount a comeback and they suffered a consecutive region loss.
“I think we fought but we’ve got to fight for 32 minutes,” head coach Antonia Tookes said about her team’s effort. “We can’t fight for two minutes a quarter, three minutes a quarter and just lay back and be lackadaisical. This is a region game. We have to stand up and take the test and we need to pass the test. We can’t wait until the last three minutes of the game to start playing basketball. We have to start as soon as they throw the ball in.”
The Vikettes will travel to Moultrie on Friday to close out the region portion of the regular season.
