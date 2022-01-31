VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Vikings had to buckle down late to get through a scrappy Tift County Blue Devils team for a 53-42 home region win Friday.
It’s the ninth straight win for the Vikings, who improved to 16-2 overall and 4-0 in region play.
The Vikings have yet to lose in 2022, their last losses coming in back-to-back games during a tournament in late December.
But the Blue Devils weren’t going to go down easy. Every time it looked like the Vikings would go up by 20 and put the game away the Blue Devils would go on a run and make it a close game.
To build on their lead in the fourth quarter, the Vikings went to their star center, 6-foot-9 JC Riley, on the first play and he was able to convert a deep post touch to put the Vikings up 45-31.
Tift came out of the break firing, and four minutes later they’d cut the lead to six. There were a few Viking turnovers, but the main problem for the Vikings was allowing the Blue Devils to get the ball in the paint off repeated cutting actions.
All the momentum was going the Blue Devils' way. With his team trying to hold on to a dwindling lead in the closing minutes, Vikings head coach Reshon Benjamin called a timeout to settle his team.
From there, the Vikings came out and took care of business by closing the game with defense, holding the Blue Devils to a single made free throw over the final four minutes.
Riley was important as ever down the stretch, and he’s usually pretty important to the Vikings. Benjamin highlighted how well his senior played late in the game, even though he wasn’t necessarily putting the ball in the hoop himself.
“A lot of times he caught the ball on the inside he was getting doubled, tripled, quadruple-teamed,” Benjamin said. “I don’t think JC had a lot of points tonight, but he affects the game so much with his length, his size and his athleticism. And he had a bunch of key rebounds down the stretch too.”
Benjamin is also talking about how Riley affected the Blue Devils shots. They get the ball in the paint regularly in the second half, but there weren’t many open looks to be found once they got there.
“I think him [Riley] and Demarcus Black did a great job of just walling up on the inside when we really needed them to,” Benjamin said.
As was the case in most of the second half, the Blue Devils came out in the third looking totally different offensively.
In the first half the Blue Devils only managed 13 points. They would go multiple possessions without crossing half court or getting a shot up. The Vikings press was picking them a part.
They picked it up in the second half though, where they scored 29. Plus, both teams struggled to score early; the first quarter ended 10-3. Benjamin said the Blue Devils’ came in with a scheme that the Vikings took a while to adjust to.
“They sat back in a zone, made us shoot jump shots,” Benjamin said of the Blue Devils defensive gameplan against the Vikings. “Some were challenged, some were rushed. We weren’t’ being patient and taking our time to get good shots. But over time, we figured it out.”
The Vikings offense did look better as the game went on, especially as they closed out late in both halves. In the final 2 minutes of the first half, the Vikings pushed the lead to 28-13 by nailing four straight 3-pointers by three different players.
Those players – Sam Shoptaw, Keyshawn Arthur and Aaron Williams – were all among the six different Vikings to score at least six points Saturday night.
The scoring was distributed pretty evenly, with Black leading the way with 14 points and seven rebounds. The freshman, Shoptaw, was the only other Viking in double figures with 10. Riley added eight and led the team with 11 rebounds.
The Vikings won in Brunswick the next night on Saturday to improve to 17-2. Black led the way there too, with 16 points on 7 of 7 shooting for the Vikings in a 60-36 victory.
They’re off until Friday, when they travel back to Camden County for play their region rival for the second time this season, winning the last meeting 78-61 in Valdosta. The girls' game will tip off at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow.
LADY BLUE DEVILS 65
VIKETTES 55
The Tift County Lady Blue Devils completed the season sweep of the Vikettes on Friday night, holding on late to win 65-55.
It was only a four-point game with 1:50 left after Kaci Demps drove to the paint for the layup, but the Vikettes were unable to close the gap as time ran out with the Lady Blue Devils shooting free throws.
The Vikettes have only allowed 60 points in three games this season, and the two of those games were against the Lady Blue Devils.
Another constant across both games was the reigning player of the year for the region, Shakiria Chaney. The senior forward put up 24 points scoring at all levels against the Vikettes on Saturday.
“Number five is their best player all-around,” Tookes said of Chaney. “She can do whatever it takes to win. Until we body her, box her out, she’ll do that.
“When she gets inside, we have to foul her. We can’t let her just walk in there and lay it up, she likes that, she feeds off that.”
Chaney didn’t take long to get going, scoring five in the first quarter behind a layup and a corner three. But the Vikettes were hot shooting early on and built up an early lead.
Kaci Demps hit two of the Vikettes' four triples in the frame.
The Lady Blue Devil’s Braxton Gipson was knocking down three’s early too and her team stayed close despite the barrage from the Vikettes. The first quarter ended 16-22, on pace for a high scoring 64-88 final.
The Lady Blue Devils were able to keep up that pace. The Vikettes were not. The second quarter was a rough one as the Vikettes were outscored 17-5.
When the Vikettes got down, some of their fundamentals started to slip, they struggled to keep the Lady Blue Devils off the glass.
“I didn’t see too many box outs tonight,” Tookes said. “I don’t know whether we boxed out at all. I just saw athletes go and jump and get the ball. And you have to box first before you can get rebounds.”
The Vikettes also hurt themselves with lazy transition defense. Several times Tift would get an open 3-pointer or a layup because the Vikettes weren’t back.
“Our transition defense is not up to par right now,” Tookes said. “We have five players and maybe three will back in transition. There was no talking or communication with my players. If we communicate, there won’t be any confusion.”
The Vikettes made too many mistakes in the second half to climb back from the deficit the Lady Blue Devils built in the second quarter. Even after Demps got it close late in the fourth, the Lady Blue Devils didn’t seem to struggle much putting them away.
Demps played a part in several Vikettes’ runs in the second half, scoring 15 of her team high 24 points, but still, the lapses on defense were too much for the Vikettes.
Saturday, the Vikettes traveled to Brunswick to face the third-ranked team in the state. It was a hard-fought battle, but the Vikettes fell 64-52 to the now 19-1 Lady Pirates.
They’ll travel to Camden County this Friday for another region matchup against the 7-12 Lady Wildcats, with tip-off at 6 p.m.
