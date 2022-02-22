VALDOSTA – As schools around the state prepare for the playoffs, season awards for Region 1-7A were announced Monday.
A top seed in the upcoming playoffs, the Lowndes High Vikings (22-2) were well-represented in those awards.
They earned that top seed with a 22-point win against Camden County in the region championship last Friday, Feb. 18. Prior to that the Vikings blew through region play undefeated with a 16-point average margin of victory.
The Vikings' championship win against Camden was their 15th straight victory, and the region awards and teams for 1-7A reflect the dominance of this senior-led Vikings team.
They swept the Player and Coach of the Year awards and landed two more on the All-Region First Team and one on the All-Region Second Team.
Third-year head coach of the Vikings Reshon Benjamin earned his first ever Region 1-7A Coach of the Year award for leading the program to only its second-ever region championship, and a stellar 22-2 record so far.
The Vikings have come a long way in Benjamin’s three years, from going 6-9 last year and 9-14 in Benjamin’s first year with only a single region win.
This year’s Region Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Offensive Player of the Year, all also featured on that same squad as sophomores in Benjamin’s first year.
Senior point guard Jarcqves “JJ” Williams took home Region Player of the Year honors behind a stellar season running the point for the Vikings. JJ has been a stalwart for the Vikings since becoming a starter his sophomore year and has been a driving force behind the Vikings' two-way and transition success this year.
This year, JJ averages 11.1 points and 5.3 assists while ranking second in the state with an eye-popping five steals per game.
Senior big man JC Riley earned Region Defensive Player of the Year this year, also his third year starting for the Vikings. The 6-9 center did more than block 1.7 shots and grab 8.8 rebounds a game. His towering presence was felt any time opposing players got within 8 feet of the hoop.
Riley was also second in the team in scoring at 11.3 points per game.
Offensive Player of the Year honors were given to senior guard Aaron Williams. While his 10.5 points per game doesn’t jump off the page, the 6-foot shot creator thrives in the Vikings' fast-paced transition offense as he’s able to hit a variety of shots off the dribble at all three levels.
With three of the Vikings four double-digit scorers awarded player of the year honors, leading scorer Marcus Black was one of two Vikings to be named to the All-Region First Team.
The 6-5 junior forward does a little bit of everything for the Vikings, with averages of 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals, while also adding an assist and a block a game. Black posted a season-high 21 points and 10 rebounds in a dominant 70-26 win against Suwannee Feb. 8.
The other Viking to make the First Team was freshman guard Samuel Shoptaw. Shoptaw has been the main contributor off the Vikings' bench, averaging 6.8 points per contest while playing in all 24.
The Vikings landed their fifth starter on the All-Region Second Team in senior defensive stopper Joseph Robinson.
Bench contributors sophomore Keyshawn Arthur and junior Landon New both earned spots as Honorable Mentions.
