VALDOSTA – Following an improbable run to the quarterfinals of the Class 7A state playoffs, the Lowndes High Vikings were well-represented on the All-Region Team.
Vikings senior quarterback Jacurri Brown was named Region 1-7A Player of the Year, while head coach Jamey DuBose was named Region 1-7A Coach of the Year.
A University of Miami commit, Brown threw for 2,165 yards with 23 touchdowns and only three interceptions as a senior. Brown also rushed for 882 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
Brown finishes his Viking career as the school’s all-time leader in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and passing yards.
In his second season as head coach of the Vikings, DuBose led the team to a 10-3 record and the Region 1-7A Championship. DuBose has gone 20-5 as head coach over his first two seasons.
Brown and DuBose were not the only members of the Vikings to be honored, however, as senior running back-wide receiver Chase Belcher was named Region 1-7A Athlete of the Year.
Belcher, who had played primarily wide receiver in his career until this past season, carried the ball 125 times for 700 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Vikings. As a receiver, Belcher was one of the top playmakers in the state with 23 catches for 527 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Vikings placed 22 players on the All-Region Team.
On offense, offensive lineman Peyton Gunn, wide receiver Khris Thomas, punter Carson Page and long snapper Weston Edward were First Team All-Region performers. Sophomore running back Jacarre’ “Smoke” Fleming, offensive linemen Daniel Jones and Andru Ray, wide receivers Tate McGee and Justin Barron and kicker Franklin Aguilar made the Second Team.
Tight end Hunter Parker, offensive linemen Payton Henderson and Brock Bailey and wide receivers Ronnie Davis and Sullivan Adams were Honorable Mention offensive selections.
Defensively, the Concrete Curtain had six players make First Team All-Region – defensive lineman Jayden Battle, inside linebacker Elijah Colvin, outside linebackers DeAunte Hunter and Mekhi Crawford, cornerback CJ Tomlin and safety Josh Pickett.
Defensive lineman WC Fulton headlined the Second Team, followed by inside linebackers Cooper Melvin and Coleman Lewis. Outside linebacker Kelan Hill and cornerbacks Kevis Thomas and Marlon Evans rounded out the Second Team.
Defensive linemen Ezekial Duncan and Vernon Wright as well as safety AJ McKeithern were defensive Honorable Mentions.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
