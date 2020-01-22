On behalf of President Darrell Presley, The Viking Touchdown Club would like to remind the public to make plans to attend the annual football banquet to help celebrate the 2019 Region Champions, State Runner-Up, and overall 14-1 Lowndes Vikings football team.
The banquet will be held tonight at 6 p.m. in the Lowndes High School Cafeteria.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback and former Lowndes Viking Kenny Moore will serve as the guest speaker for the evening.
