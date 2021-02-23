Viking Touchdown Club kicks off 2021 Membership Drive

VALDOSTA –– The Viking Touchdown Club has kicked off its 2021 membership drive. All funds raised by the Club goes to support the Viking Football Program. This year, the Viking Touchdown Club Membership Golf Tournament will undergo major changes. The yearly tournament is for members, fans, coaches, area golfers – anyone wanting to be a part of helping support the Vikings.
The tournament will take place at Francis Lake Golf Course – its home for the past 25 years. The Club and Coach Jamey DuBose have discussed the tournament format in depth with area golfers and are making the following changes.
· Tournament will move to a Friday – March 26, 2021 – 1p.m. Shotgun Start
· Format will be a 2 man scramble.
· Final prize order will be determined by a playoff beginning immediately after the last team finishes. The top four teams will complete in the playoff for final positions.
The cost for a team entry is $200 per team (2 man team). A team entry is included in the membership packages for Crimson Business, Crimson, and Super Silver members who pay their membership dues by the tournament date.
The Club is currently accepting entries and memberships. Please complete and return a team entry form and/or a membership application with you team entry form.
The Club is also seeking tournament sponsors. Please call James Darling for more information on being a tournament sponsor – 229-539-0189.
For additional information on the tournament contact chairperson Steve Davis at 229-563-5290 or James Darling at 229-539-0189.
For membership information contact chairperson Mike Fletcher at 229-460-8901 or James Darling at 229-539-0189.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.