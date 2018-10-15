Rylin Hedgecock pitched a complete game shutout, Jaci Johns added two hits and the Lowndes Vikettes scored a sixth-inning run to beat the Etowah Eagles 1-0 in Game 1 of the opening round of the GHSA Class 7A state playoffs at Morris-Coats Field of Dreams on Monday.
Alaina Smith had three hits and Kinsey Norton tossed nine strikeouts in 5 innings as the Eagles forced a decisive third game with an 8-0 shutout win in 5 innings in Game 2.
Hedgecock finished with six strikeouts with 19 first-pitch strikes for the Vikettes (22-5) in Game 1. She lasted 2 innings and struck out three batters in Game 2.
Norton delivered 14 strikeouts in 6 innings with 15 first-pitch strikes in the circle for the Eagles (15-13) in Game 1. She struck out nine batters with 13 first-pitch strikes in Game 2.
Etowah plated three runs in the first inning of Game 2 and added an an additional three runs in the fourth inning. The Eagles forced a Game 3 with nine hits to Lowndes' two.
Game 3 begins at 1 p.m. today at Morris-Coats Field of Dreams. The winner advances to play Newnan in the second round.
Newnan defeated Kennesaw Mountain in the opening round. After falling 3-1 in Game 1, Newnan rallied for a 9-4 Game 2 win and a 13-6 Game 3 win.
