VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes girls varsity basketball team faced a stiffer test against Wilcox County on Tuesday.
Leading the Patriots 52-43 with 6 minutes remaining in regulation, the Vikettes closed the game decisively.
Following a timeout, Lowndes junior Taje Middleton dished to freshman guard Amyah Espanol for a layup before Kiersten Graham picked up a steal at midcourt and found freshman Faith Johnson for a breakaway layup.
After forcing a Patriots miss, Espanol scored again on a breakaway layup to push Vikettes' lead to 58-45 with 2:52 remaining.
The ensuing timeout by the Patriots did little to stop the Vikettes' momentum unfortunately as Graham once again delivered a timely assist to Middleton for a quick two. Johnson picked the pocket of a Patriot at midcourt and coasted in for an uncontested layup.
With the run reaching a wildfire pace, the Vikettes tacked on a pair of free throws and a layup by Alaysha Williams with in a 45-second span and closed the deal with a layup by Tia Brant as time expired –– an impressive 16-2 scoring surge to defeat the Patriots 68-45 to improve to 4-0 on the season.
After holding Crisp County to just 17 points on Monday, the Vikettes led 31-21 at halftime on Tuesday night.
The 10-point lead quickly swelled as Johnson splashed back-to-back triples to put the Vikettes up by 12 with 5 minutes to go in the third.
Staying close, the Patriots scored on consecutive post-ups by Alayshia Dixon to cut the Vikettes' lead to 42-34 late in the third quarter.
A triple by the Patriots' Erianna Hargrove cut deeper into the lead, but Johnson responded with a 3 with 52 seconds left to give Lowndes a 48-36 lead heading to the fourth.
Thomasville 54
Lowndes boys 51
A pair of free throws by center JC Riley gave Lowndes a 45-41 lead with 5:03 left in the fourth quarter.
After forcing a miss by the Bulldogs, the Vikings looked intent on extending their lead. Lowndes coach Reshon Benjamin drew up a pindown screen for senior Paul Montgomery to cut to the top of the key for a 3-pointer. Montgomery came off the screen and buried the 3-pointer, sending the Crimson Coliseum into a frenzy. The frenzy was short-lived as the officials waved off the basket, instead whistling Montgomery for a traveling violation.
The controversial violation seemed to breathe new life into the Bulldogs as Will Cook connected on a jumper in the lane to bring Thomasville within two. Riley split a pair of free throws on the next possession, then got overzealous closing out to the Bulldogs' Clifford Davis.
Davis calmly sank all three free throws to tie the game at 46. Following a Lowndes turnover, Davis struck again –– burying a 3 from the top of the key to give Thomasville a 49-46 lead.
Davis wasn't done there.
He stole the ball from the Vikings and cruised in for a layup to extend the Bulldog lead to 51-46 with 1:53 left, prompting Benjamin to call for time.
After two free throws by Davis, the Vikings got a hard drive from senior Zack McBurrough, who buried a pair of free throws to pull the Vikings to a 53-48 deficit with 43.8 seconds to play.
A quick shot by Cook gave the ball back to the Vikings with a chance to get even closer. Despite a tough shooting night, McBurrough canned a 3 from the wing to make it a 53-51 game with 26.4 seconds left.
Davis split at the line to put Thomasville ahead 54-51 with 13.4 seconds to play. The Vikings advanced the ball to the frontcourt and called for time, needing a 3 to tie the game.
The Vikings inbounded to Montgomery, who passed to Jacques Williams at the top of the key. Williams quickly whipped a pass out to the deep left corner to a wide open Jayvon Hutchinson. Despite the clean look, Hutchinson missed short off the front rim. The Vikings got the offensive rebound but couldn't get the ball back out to the perimeter for another 3-point attempt as time expired.
The Bulldogs escaped with the 54-51 victory, improving to 2-1 on the season while the Vikings fell to 2-2.
Montgomery led the Vikings with 11 points while Riley finished with 10 in the loss.
UP NEXT
Lowndes: The Vikings will be off until Dec. 3 when they travel to Jasper, Fla. to face Hamilton County.
Thomasville: The Bulldogs host Cairo on Saturday.
