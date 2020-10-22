Vikettes outmatch Newton in first round

VALDOSTA—The newly crowned Region 1-7A softball champions Lowndes Vikettes made a statement in Tuesday’s sweep against the Newton Lady Rams.
In the first game, they took a 9-0 mercy rule victory after the fifth inning.
They ripped off three runs in their first at-bat before the Lady Rams got three outs.
First, Abby Rykard brought Tori Hedgecock home.
Lexi Metts then came to the plate and slammed a homerun to get Rykad and Belle Troiano home.
They were struck out on the next play by Newton’s pitcher, Hayden Pearson.
The Vikettes quickly secured three outs with all of them being by first baseman Rykard in the second inning.
Four more runs were scored as the Vikettes’ hitters kept bringing each other home.
Despite Metts’ pop-up being caught for an out, Brianna Fosdick was able to slide her way to home plate for a score.
On the next at-bat, Madison Van Allen was able hit in Aurielle Reavis to bring their lead to five on the next play.
Rykard came to the plate and was able to get a score for Van Allen before she would score off a Dallas Brooks hit.
They could not get any more scores as Metts pop-up hit was caught for another out, ending the drive.
When Newton came to bat, Ty’Liah Hardeman had an opportunity for a grand slam but could not capitalize as her ball was caught for the third out.
The fourth inning saw only one run as Newton still struggled for momentum offensively.
But the Vikettes grabbed a 9-0 lead after Jolee Camp made a hit that would get Van Allen to home plate.
The fifth inning was quick as the Vikettes rapidly got three outs after a Rykard diving catch near first base to secure the mercy rule victory.
Due to rain, there was a 30-minute delay as the second game did not get going until 7:30.
The Vikettes completed the sweep with an 11-1 victory.
No runs were scored in the first inning after Newton got three quick outs.
Vikettes pitcher Camp had two quick strike outs before Hardeman was outed after a bunt.
In the second inning, Hedgecock was responsible for a home run that would score runs for herself, Katelyn Lane, and Fosdick.
Lane shared the love of bringing Rykard and Troiano home for a 7-0 lead in the third inning.
The Vikettes were only able to get a single run in the fourth and fifth innings after three straight pop-ups went to Newton’s outfielder Katelynn Anglin for outs.
But that was not before Brooks could score a run off Fosdick’s hit.
The sixth inning would be the final one as the Vikettes added three runs.
With the bases loaded, Van Allen got a hit to get Reavis, Lacie Benefield, and Lane to home to grab the mercy rule victory to advance them to the second round of the 7A playoffs.
The Vikettes will take on North Paulding at home on Oct. 23 with games at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
