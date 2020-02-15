VALDOSTA—Lowndes baseball opened day one of the Wildcat Invitational with a six-run fourth inning en route to a 9-4 defeat of Norcross.
It appeared Lowndes and Norcross were headed for a back-and-forth affair, as Norcross took a 2-1 lead going into the fourth inning.
That’s when the tide turned for Lowndes.
After keeping the Blue Devils off the board, the Vikings drove in six runs to take a 7-2 advantage and never looked back.
With runs for cushion in the fifth and sixth inning, Lowndes found its first win of the season and the first win under new head coach Ryan Page.
“I’m just happy for the kids,” Page said after the win. “They’ve been working their butt off and doing everything we’ve asked them to do. I really do believe the other night wasn’t us. Tonight we showed up and swung the bat like we’re supposed to do and competed. I was more proud about that than anything. The kids competed tonight so that was fun to watch.”
The Vikings bounced back from their home-defeat on Tuesday with a nine hit performance and didn’t allow the Blue Devils any hope of creeping back into the contest once they secured the lead.
That’s thanks to the key hitting that the team displayed, finishing with nine hits to match the nine runs scored.
“It looked real good from the third base box,” Page said about the team’s offensive performance. “Big hits, that was something that the other night we couldn’t do. We had opportunities but couldn’t get the big knock. Tonight, in those situations, it finally happened for them. A couple of guys stand up and do a great job in that situation and drove in some runs.”
Now with the first win of the year under their belts, they prepare to face another set of Blue Devils.
Columbus High comes town for day two of the Wildcat Invitational today, and it’ll be a big test in the young season.
“Competing,” Page said. “That’s all we’re asking. The No. 3 team in the state is coming in here. That’s who we want to play and we want to compete with those guys. We want our guys to see what it looks like. Those guys will compete again. We’ll put some other guys in there and see how they’ll compete.”
Lowndes and Columbus will face off at 1:30 p.m. at Noel George Field.
