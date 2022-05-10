VALDOSTA – A culmination of another successful season for Valdosta High wrestling came Tuesday morning.
Wildcats John Nelson, Darrell Rochester, Cameron Bradley, Tyler Lamon, Greg White, Cedric Stewart and Josh McCutchen signed college letters of intent in the VHS gymnasium.
John Nelson, the son of former VHS Touchdown Club Director Nub Nelson, along with Rochester, Bradley, White and Stewart signed with Reinhardt University. Lamon and McCutchen signed with Gardner-Webb University.
Nelson was a three-time state qualifier for the Wildcats in his career, posting a 48-7 record this past season.
Bradley was a state placer and a two-time state qualifier at Valdosta.
Rochester was a 2022 state champion for the Wildcats and the 15th individual champion in school history.
Lamon was a two-time Region 1-6A champion, a 2022 state runner-up and a four-time GHSA State Placewinner. Lamon posted a 52-3 record this past season and a 156-11 overall record at Valdosta – a winning percentage of 89%.
White, a team captain, recorded 37 wins this season with 25 falls. Stewart, also a team captain, won 47 matches this season and was a three-time state qualifier for the Wildcats.
McCutchen was 51-2 this year and 116-19 in three years as a Wildcat. McCutchen also won an individual state championship this past season, making him the 14th and 16th individual state champion in school history.
Valdosta assistant wrestling coach Jody McAlister, who competed for Valdosta wrestling coach John Robbins at Morgan County High School, was a three-time All-Region defensive back and two-time state champion at Morgan County. McAlister was an All-American wrestler at Reinhardt University and announced Tuesday that he has signed with Life University for his final year of college eligibility.
Robbins announced his retirement at the end of the season. Robbins introduced his successor Tuesday as John Petty and assistant Boyce Cornwell will take over the program next season.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
