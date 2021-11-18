VHS wrestling goes 5-0 at Houston County Tournament

Submitted PhotoThe Valdosta High wrestling team is pictured with its trophy after going 5-0 at the Houston County Tournament Nov. 13.

The Cats kicked off the 21-22 Wrestling season Saturday in Houston County at the Bear Duals, which featured 10 teams from central and south Georgia. VHS went 4-0 in pool play before crossing over and winning the championship dual vs. the other pool champion, Lowndes. Here are the scores:

Round 1: 81-0 over Jasper Co.

Round 2:  78-6 over Dodge Co.

Round 3:  78-6 over Hampton

Round 4: 60-18 over East Laurens

Championship:  47-30 over Lowndes

Individual results (8 seniors were undefeated):

106/ John Nelson(SR), 5-0 with 4 falls

113/ Santana Law(SO), 4-1 with 1 fall

120/ Kendarius Johnson(SR), 3-2 with 3 falls

126/ Jacob Burg(FR), 2-2 with 1 fall

132/ DJ Rochester(SR), 5-0 with 4 falls

138/ DeAndre Myers(SR), 5-0 with 4 falls

145/ Cam Bradley(SR), 5-0 with 5 falls

152/ Greg White(SR), 5-0 with 3 falls

160/ Jamal Walker(JR), 3-2 with 3 falls

170/ Cedric Stewart(SR), 5-0 with 4 falls

182/ Mikel Anderson(SR), 3-2 with 3 falls

195/ Josh McCutchen(SR), 5-0 with 4 falls

220/ D'Avion Davis(SR), 4-1

HWT/ Aaron Inman(SR), 5-0 with 3 falls

"Great start for our guys," Valdosta head wrestling coach John Robbins said. "They have the ability to beat any one any time, and they proved it with a big win over our cross-town rivals, who are currently ranked secnd in Georgia's 7A."

