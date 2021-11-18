VHS wrestling goes 5-0 at Houston County Tournament

The Cats kicked off the 21-22 Wrestling season Saturday in Houston County at the Bear Duals, which featured 10 teams from central and south Georgia. VHS went 4-0 in pool play before crossing over and winning the championship dual vs. the other pool champion, Lowndes. Here are the scores:
Round 1: 81-0 over Jasper Co.
Round 2: 78-6 over Dodge Co.
Round 3: 78-6 over Hampton
Round 4: 60-18 over East Laurens
Championship: 47-30 over Lowndes
Individual results (8 seniors were undefeated):
106/ John Nelson(SR), 5-0 with 4 falls
113/ Santana Law(SO), 4-1 with 1 fall
120/ Kendarius Johnson(SR), 3-2 with 3 falls
126/ Jacob Burg(FR), 2-2 with 1 fall
132/ DJ Rochester(SR), 5-0 with 4 falls
138/ DeAndre Myers(SR), 5-0 with 4 falls
145/ Cam Bradley(SR), 5-0 with 5 falls
152/ Greg White(SR), 5-0 with 3 falls
160/ Jamal Walker(JR), 3-2 with 3 falls
170/ Cedric Stewart(SR), 5-0 with 4 falls
182/ Mikel Anderson(SR), 3-2 with 3 falls
195/ Josh McCutchen(SR), 5-0 with 4 falls
220/ D'Avion Davis(SR), 4-1
HWT/ Aaron Inman(SR), 5-0 with 3 falls
"Great start for our guys," Valdosta head wrestling coach John Robbins said. "They have the ability to beat any one any time, and they proved it with a big win over our cross-town rivals, who are currently ranked secnd in Georgia's 7A."
