VHS wrestling advances to Class 6A Elite Eight Feb 1, 2021 Feb 1, 2021 The Valdosta High wrestling team is headed to the Elite Eight this weekend. The 'Cats defeated Morrow 75-0 and Effingham County 66-18.
