VHS Wildcat Hall of Fame Banquet set for Saturday

VALDOSTA –– Valdosta High School will induct its 2020 Wildcat Hall of Fame Class on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the VHS Performing Arts Center.
The 2020 Hall of Fame Class includes: Randy Bell (1982-85), Butch Brooks (1972-81), Dori Carter (2002-05), Ricky Daniels (1980-83), Vera Dotson (1977-80), Jimmy Lewis (1981-85), Robert "Rob" Mitchell (1980-83), James Roberts (1985-88), Harry Sewell (1983-2002), David White (1975-78), Seabron Williams, Jr. (1984-87) and Glenn "Tiger" Williams (1966-69).
VHS team chaplain Justin Crenshaw will open with a prayer and a performance of the national anthem. Former longtime radio broadcaster Monty Long will welcome everyone to the 2020 Hall of Fame induction and recognize the VHS Wildcat Hall of Fame Committee.
Wildcat Hall of Fame Committee members include: Chairman Jerry Don Baker, Bob Bolton, Alvin Payton, Irvin Davis, Ronnie Pitcock, Dwayne Hart, Troy Thomas, Steve Jennings, Donald "Butch" Williams and Valdosta City Schools athletic director Reginald Mitchell.
Long will read the program dedication, which is dedicated to late Wildcats defensive coordinator Jack Rudolph.
Rudolph spent 31 years as a coach and teacher at Valdosta High School. As a defensive coordinator for 25 of those years, his defenses recorded 111 shut-outs and held opponents to an average of 8.3 points per game. He was a part of Valdosta Wildcat teams that won 11 State and five National Championships. Rudolph attributed this success to an excellent staff, exceptional players, and game-changing fans.
Rudolph was arguably the greatest high School defensive coordinator of all time in the state of Georgia. He was honored to be inducted into the Valdosta-Lowndes County Sports Hall of Fame. Rudolph was known for his intimidating presence and football IQ. Although his players feared him, they knew that he loved them and had their best interest in mind and they played for him with passion. More important than the wins was the influence Rudolph had on hundreds of young people throughout his life.
The 2020 VHS Wildcat Hall of Fame begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at the VHS Performing Arts Center, located at the old VHS Campus on 3101 North Forrest Street.
