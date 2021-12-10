VHS volleyball holds end of season banquet

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High volleyball program held its end of season banquet this past weekend.

"We ended our season with a big bang last night," VHS head volleyball coach Anna McCall said. "Our Season 7 Banquet was a great success. This was another season of many accomplishments and firsts. The 9th grade team placed first and second in two of their tournaments bringing in some 'bling.' JV had their best season to date with a record of 15-4. Varsity made it to Sweet 16 and hosted a state playoff game."

Season Awards

9th GRADE AWARDS

MVP - Jadyn Wright

Best Offensive Player - Elizabeth Edenfield

Best Defensive Player - Emilee Altman

Most Improved - Ellie Batts

Spirit Award - Serenity Carter

JV AWARDS

MVP - Kate Woodward

Best Offensive Player - Analei Barrett

Best Defensive Player - Myliah Anderson

Most Improved - Lulu Marshall

Spirit Award - Riley Diaz and Hollyn Weidinger

VARSITY AWARDS

MVP - Alivia Fennell

Best Offensive Player - Mason Holtzclaw

Best Defensive Player - Fiora Shen

Spirit Award - Stanashia Wright

ALL-REGION FIRST TEAM

Alivia Fennell 

Isa Kassum

ALL-REGION SECOND TEAM

Stanashia Wright

HONORABLE MENTION

Fiora Shen

Mason Holtzclaw

VHS Career Record - First for the School

Isa Kassum - 1000+ aigs

Alivia Fennell - 1000+ assists

