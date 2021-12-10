VHS volleyball holds end of season banquet

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High volleyball program held its end of season banquet this past weekend.
"We ended our season with a big bang last night," VHS head volleyball coach Anna McCall said. "Our Season 7 Banquet was a great success. This was another season of many accomplishments and firsts. The 9th grade team placed first and second in two of their tournaments bringing in some 'bling.' JV had their best season to date with a record of 15-4. Varsity made it to Sweet 16 and hosted a state playoff game."
Season Awards
9th GRADE AWARDS
MVP - Jadyn Wright
Best Offensive Player - Elizabeth Edenfield
Best Defensive Player - Emilee Altman
Most Improved - Ellie Batts
Spirit Award - Serenity Carter
JV AWARDS
MVP - Kate Woodward
Best Offensive Player - Analei Barrett
Best Defensive Player - Myliah Anderson
Most Improved - Lulu Marshall
Spirit Award - Riley Diaz and Hollyn Weidinger
VARSITY AWARDS
MVP - Alivia Fennell
Best Offensive Player - Mason Holtzclaw
Best Defensive Player - Fiora Shen
Spirit Award - Stanashia Wright
ALL-REGION FIRST TEAM
Alivia Fennell
Isa Kassum
ALL-REGION SECOND TEAM
Stanashia Wright
HONORABLE MENTION
Fiora Shen
Mason Holtzclaw
VHS Career Record - First for the School
Isa Kassum - 1000+ aigs
Alivia Fennell - 1000+ assists
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.