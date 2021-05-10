VHS track and field sending 13 to state championship

VALDOSTA –– Thirteen Valdosta High track and field athletes and six alternates have qualified to compete for state.
Girls Discus - Makayla Scruggs
Boys Shot Put - Jacarrius Peak
Boys Triple Jump - Charlie Porter
Girls 4x100m relay (400m relay) - Tranira Booker, Keyeria White, Emily Asola, and Rayna Skrine
Boys 4x100m relay (400m relay) - Christopher Wolfe, Art'Xavian Williams, Donte Coxfield, and Christopher Jones
Girls 100m hurdles - Emily Asola
Boys 110m hurdles - Christopher Wolfe
Boys 200m dash- Christopher Jones
Girls 300m low hurdles - Emily Asola
Boys 300m intermediate hurdles - Darris Roberts and Keveon Griffin
State alternates (meaning placed 9th or 10th)
Gavonia Horton - triple jump
Robert Russell - triple jump
Keveon Griffin - 110m hurdles
