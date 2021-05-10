VHS track and field sending 13 to state championship

VALDOSTA –– Thirteen Valdosta High track and field athletes and six alternates have qualified to compete for state. 

Girls Discus - Makayla Scruggs

Boys Shot Put - Jacarrius Peak

Boys Triple Jump - Charlie Porter

Girls 4x100m relay (400m relay) - Tranira Booker,  Keyeria White, Emily Asola, and Rayna Skrine

Boys 4x100m relay (400m relay) - Christopher Wolfe, Art'Xavian Williams, Donte Coxfield, and Christopher Jones

Girls 100m hurdles - Emily Asola

Boys 110m hurdles - Christopher Wolfe

Boys 200m dash- Christopher Jones 

Girls 300m low hurdles - Emily Asola

Boys 300m intermediate hurdles - Darris Roberts and Keveon Griffin

State alternates (meaning placed 9th or 10th)

Gavonia Horton - triple jump 

Robert Russell - triple jump

Keveon Griffin - 110m hurdles

