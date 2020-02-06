Due to Thursday's predicted inclement weather, the region basketball game has been moved to Friday and Saturday, please see updated information below:

The Region 1-6A Basketball Tournament will be held on Feb. 7 and 8 in the Valdosta High School gym. There will be four games played each night and the schedule will be as follows:

Friday, Feb. 7

4 p.m. - No. 2 Houston County vs. No. 3 Northside (Girls)

5:30 p.m. - No. 2 Lee County vs. No. 3 Coffee (Boys)

7 p.m. - No. 1 Valdosta vs. No. 4 Coffee (Girls)

8:30 p.m. - No. 1 Valdosta vs. No. 4 Houston County (Boys)

 

Saturday, Feb. 8

4 p.m. - Consolation Game (Girls)

5:30 p.m. - Consolation Game (Boys)

7 p.m. - Championship Game (Girls)

8 p.m. - Championship Game (Boys)

Admission will be $10 each day for everyone.

