Due to Thursday's predicted inclement weather, the region basketball game has been moved to Friday and Saturday, please see updated information below:
The Region 1-6A Basketball Tournament will be held on Feb. 7 and 8 in the Valdosta High School gym. There will be four games played each night and the schedule will be as follows:
Friday, Feb. 7
4 p.m. - No. 2 Houston County vs. No. 3 Northside (Girls)
5:30 p.m. - No. 2 Lee County vs. No. 3 Coffee (Boys)
7 p.m. - No. 1 Valdosta vs. No. 4 Coffee (Girls)
8:30 p.m. - No. 1 Valdosta vs. No. 4 Houston County (Boys)
Saturday, Feb. 8
4 p.m. - Consolation Game (Girls)
5:30 p.m. - Consolation Game (Boys)
7 p.m. - Championship Game (Girls)
8 p.m. - Championship Game (Boys)
Admission will be $10 each day for everyone.
