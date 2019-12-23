VHS soccer alum Huff to train with U21 CP Camp

Timothy Huff, a Valdosta High School Soccer 2016 Alumni, will be traveling to New Jersey this month to train with the best U21 National Level Paralympic Soccer Players in the country.
CP Soccer will host a historic national soccer team training camp this winter.
SDA Clifton will host 20 of the best U21 National level Paralympic Soccer Players in the country. The US Paralympic Men’s National team recently claimed a bronze medal at the Para-Pan games in Peru. The best U21 CP players will be training for four days at SDA Clifton from Dec. 26-30.
This first ever full U21 CP camp held by CPSOCCER.us and will feature at least three full-time US Men’s Paralympic players and 17 aspiring U21 players. CP soccer is for players with a traumatic brain injury, Cerebral Palsy or who have had a stroke.
NJ Natives Shea Hammond and Jake Kaplan who recently returned from the CP World Cup in Sevilla, Spain and the Para Pan games in Lima, Peru will be training with the U21 squad. They will be joined by one of the world’s BEST players and 2019 nominee for US Soccer player of the year with a disability, Nick Mayhugh.
The U21 team is preparing for a Club World Championship in Barcelona, Spain this summer and for some a chance to maybe go with the Men’s team to Sardinia, Italy for the World Top 8 championship in May.
US Paralympic Men’s Head Coach Stuart Sharp who made history this summer by leading the team to its first ever Bronze medal in Paralympic competition will also be attending camp for a few days to evaluate the young up and coming talent in the US.
Players from New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Texas, California, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Ohio, Georgia and Alabama will be attending the camp.
For further information, contact Ashley Hammond, Director of Training and Co-Founder CP Soccer, at (973) 768-2017 or by e-mail at ashley@cpsoccer.us or Eli Haliwell, Director and Co-Founder of CP Soccer at eli@cpsoccer.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.