VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats and Lady 'Cats picked up region splits with Houston County and Lee County over the weekend.
Junior phenom Essence Cody became the fifth player in VHS girls basketball history to reach 1,000 career points against Houston County on Friday night. Cody finished with 15 points, 22 rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots to lead the Lady 'Cats past the Lady Bears in a 47-41 win.
"She's the fifth young lady that's scored over 1,000 points under me, but she's the first to do it as a junior," Lady 'Cats head coach E.A. Wilcox said of Cody. "She's such a great asset to our team. She's probably going to go down as one of the best players that probably ever played here. If she didn't play on that 2020 team, she'd probably go over 2,000 points. She's a great kid, great asset to the team and I'm glad she's here. The sky's the limit for that kid."
Despite 19 turnovers and nearly blowing a 16-point halftime lead, the Lady 'Cats did enough to escape victorious.
Houston County outscored Valdosta 28-18 in the second half, whittling down a 16-point deficit down to two on consecutive 3s by McKenzie Arline and Jordyn Johnson to force Wilcox to call timeout with 5:37 left in the game.
"Determination," Wilcox said when asked how his team managed to get the win. "What we're trying to do now is rebuild our program to what it once was and we've got to continue to do that through playing hard every night and playing tough defense first then letting everything fall (into space). We're not 2020. We're not that team, but we can work as if we are."
Out of the timeout, the Lady 'Cats responded with a speedy 6-0 spurt as Denver Arnold hit on a floater in the lane followed by a layup from center Delissa Kier off of a nifty feed from Arnold and a driving layup by Ahnye Wilkins to push the lead back to eight with 4:43 left.
"Our greatest asset for our team is we've got to sit down and play some defense and that's what we did," Wilcox said. "At the end of the game when I called that timeout, that's exactly how we came back and did it. We did it through defense. When we lock in and play some tough defense, we can get a whole lot of stuff accomplished. When we play soft, we can't get it done."
Arnold and Wilkins each finished with 11 points in the game, with Arnold adding four steals and three assists while Wilkins pulled down four rebounds in the win.
On Saturday, the Lady 'Cats fell 60-55 at Lee County despite a monster game from Cody. The 6-3 center poured in 26 points on 9 of 18 shooting with 13 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Kennedy Snead led the Lady Trojans with 17 points and six rebounds. Cayla Boyd knocked down 4 of 5 from 3-point land, finishing with 14 points and two steals while Jarnyria Maddox contributed a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds (seven offensive). Maddox shot 5 of 6 from the floor in the win.
Cold shooting and turnovers doomed the Lady 'Cats Saturday as the team shot just 39% and 3 of 16 from 3-point range along with 19 turnovers.
The Lady Trojans shot 45% and hit 6 of 12 triples in the game. Despite shooting 16 of 29 from the free throw line, the Lady Trojans collected nine steals.
HOUSTON CO. BOYS 52
VALDOSTA 48
The VHS boys varsity lost a heartbreaker 52-48 against Houston County on Friday.
After finding themselves in an early 12-point hole, the 'Cats rallied to take their first lead on a 3-pointer by senior Cameron Edmonds late in the third quarter.
With the game tied at 48 with 1:26 to go, the Bears went ahead on a hook shot off the glass by senior big man Daniel Lamonte with 1:11 left.
Edmonds drew a foul on the next VHS possession, but missed both free throws. In a scrum for the ball, the 'Cats retained possession on the tie-up and after meandering for about 18 seconds, head coach Darrell Lockhart called timeout to organize his team with 41.9 seconds remaining in regulation.
Unfortunately for the 'Cats, the shot clock implementation in region play ended up causing a critical error.
The 'Cats inbounded to Edmonds, who looked to set up the play but didn't realize the shot clock was running down. By the time Edmonds realized the shot clock was down to a second, his 3-point heave was short – resulting in a shot clock violation with 32.3 seconds to play.
"I thought, in the second half, we played well," Lockhart said. "I think the first half is what killed us. You just can't get down by that many points early in the first half and expect the Ws. But we're going to be O.K. I think we're going to be O.K."
Following a jump ball and turnover by the Bears, the 'Cats got a decent look at a potential go-ahead 3 by James Siplen, but the shot missed short and was hauled in by the Bears.
The 'Cats fouled twice to stop the clock, but were not in the penalty as 3.3 seconds remained in the game. As the 'Cats tried to pressure the Bears, they broke the press and passes ahead for an easy layup at the buzzer for the final margin.
"We didn't (make shots). It was a struggle all night long," Lockhart said. "Defensively, I thought we played well. We just couldn't hold on to it. We made a couple errors down the line that we shouldn't have made and in a game like this, every little thing counts...either for you or against you, and we didn't do the things necessary to win."
Edmonds led Valdosta with 20 points on 8 of 16 shooting along with six assists and two steals. However, Edmonds also committed eight of the team's 19 turnovers in the game. Edmonds had two of Valdosta's four fourth-quarter turnovers, including the shot clock violation late.
Eugene Mapp finished with 12 points and five rebounds while Joloni Williams narrowly missed a double-double with eight points and 12 rebounds in the loss.
For the game, Valdosta shot just 35% from the floor and a frigid 3 of 26 from beyond the arc.
Lamonte and Jalen Jordan, both seniors, finished with 14 points each for the Bears in a winning effort.
The 'Cats managed to bounce back Saturday night with a 57-51 win against Lee County.
Edmonds once again led the 'Cats with an 18-point, four-rebound, four-assist effort. Making his return to the lineup, senior big man Jacarrius Peak delivered a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds (seven offensive) to go along with a pair of steals. Siplen added 10 points, five assists and four rebounds in the win.
The 'Cats improved to 14-7 overall and 4-2 in Region 1-6A.
UP NEXT
The VHS girls and boys varsity teams will wrap the 2021-22 regular season hosting non-region powerhouses this weekend as Region 1-7A Tift County comes to town Saturday, Feb. 5 followed by cross-town rival Lowndes Feb. 12.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
