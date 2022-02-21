VALDOSTA – Valdosta High varsity soccer performed well in home matches Friday night.
The Wildcat boys battled the Syrupmakers to a 1-1 draw while the Wildcat girls took down the Syrupmakers by a score of 1-0.
For the VHS boys, the draw was the team's first of the season – dropping their record to 4-1-1 this season. For the VHS girls, the win over Cairo improved their record to 3-2-1 on the year.
Both teams will be back in action at home against region rival Lee County Friday, Feb. 25. The girls open up at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
