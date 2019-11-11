VHS football playoff ticket information (Round 1)

The Valdosta High Wildcats will host the Lakeside High Panthers from Evans, Georgia in the first round of the GHSA football playoffs this Friday, Nov. 15.
Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Reserved seating in sections C, D and E will cost $10 each. Current season ticket holders can purchase their reserved seats through Wednesday, Nov. 13.
All other seats in sections A, B, F, and G, as well as seats on the visitor's side, will be general admission and cost $8 each.
The ticket office hours this week are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., and on Friday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
The game will be streamed live at no cost on valdostawildcats.com.
