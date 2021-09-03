VHS cross country runs over competition

The VHS cross country teams ran over the competition Thursday at the Yellow Jacket Cross Country Invitational in Thomasville.
In the girls race, Emily Asola finished second and Kendal Haden eighth to win individual medals. The boys race was dominated by the Cats, who beat eight other teams to win the meet. Parker Jackson won the event and was joined in the top ten by William Gerber (5th), Burnis Williams (8th), Hayden Coggins (9th), and Patrick Wallace (10th).
