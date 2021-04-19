VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta High boys soccer team continued its dominant season with a 2-1 victory over the Coffee County Trojans on Friday.

With the win, the Wildcats improved to 13-2-2 on the season and ran their winnings streak to 11 games.

In girls action, the Lady 'Cats built a 3-0 lead before allowing two goals in the final 38 minutes of game-time that made their job more difficult in the second half. Despite the two goals, Valdosta held on for a 3-2 victory.

The win was the girls' third straight heading into Thursday's Class 6A state playoff opener at North Atlanta at 5 p.m.

The Wildcat boys will host Morrow in the first round of the state playoffs on Friday at 6 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you