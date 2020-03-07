VALDOSTA –– Both Valdosta High varsity teams walked away with their heads high after losing in their region opener to Houston County.
Emotions were high for the Valdosta High boys, especially as they suffered a 2-1 loss against undefeated rival Houston County.
The Bears scored two goals early in the first half to put the game in their favor. The first goal came from a miscommunication between the Valdosta High defense and its goalkeeper. The second coming from a penalty in the 22nd minute.
Just four minutes later, center-back Parker Jackson was able to help Valdosta answer with a goal of its own off a free kick won just outside of midfield. This put the Wildcats in a promising position as the half came to an end.
Entering the second half, nerves were high for the Wildcats as Houston County was on top for the first 20 minutes. As the clock counted down, the game began to get physical and the Wildcats gained momentum.
The best of their chances came back to back, but the Wildcats were unable to capitalize.
"I'm proud of the team effort," VHS boys head coach Roberto Carrillo said. "We couldn't get the second goal to tie it up and the third goal to get ahead. But we'll be back on April 16 in the regional championship."
The season went similar for the Wildcats last year when they lost to Houston County and came back to beat them 3-1 in playoffs.
Houston Co. 4
VHS girls 1
The Lady Wildcats suffered a loss on the season as well losing 4-1 to the Houston County girls, who are also undefeated.
They put up a tremendous defensive effort led by goalkeeper Ella Wilson, who made some crucial saves to keep the Lady Wildcats in the game.
While losing is never the goal, the Lady Wildcats were able to walk away with smiles on their faces knowing they had something positive to take away from today's game.
"Last year, this team mercy-ruled us within forty minutes, so coming into this game 2-0 at halftime is a huge improvement," VHS girls head coach Rebecca Chesser said. "I think they worked hard the whole game, they didn't give up and we got a goal. 4-1 is a whole lot better than being mercy-ruled, so we'll take it."
The goal was scored by Isabel Kassum.
Taking into consideration tonight's matches, the boys move to 5-3 on the season, and 0-1 in the region while the girls moved to 3-1-2 and 0-1 in the region as well.
Both VHS teams are back in action Tuesday, March 10, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium to face Atkinson County out of Pearson, Ga.
