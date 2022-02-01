VHS baseball's Porter named FCA Student-Athlete of the Year

Valdosta High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes is proud to announce the FCA Student-Athlete of the Year, Cole Porter.
Cole is a senior at VHS. Cole is also a member of Beta Club, an FCA Huddle Leader and a member of the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy.
Cole was named Baseball Highest Academic Average Award winner and is a member of the National Honor Society. Cole received All-Region 1-6A Honorable Mention Infielder (20-21 season) as well as Region 1-6A Baseball Academic Athlete of the Year (20-21 season).
Cole is in dual enrollment courses and also took Advanced Placements courses during his time as a student at VHS. Cole Porter is a Zell Miller qualifier as well as Hope qualifier.
Cole is among the top 3% of his graduating class at VHS. Cole also mentors young athletes at Perimeter Road Baptist Church. Congratulations, Cole. We are proud to have you as our FCA Student Athlete of the Year for Valdosta High School.
