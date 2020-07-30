VHS Baseball welcomes Adam Speas as varsity asst. coach

VALDOSTA –– Valdosta High baseball hired Adam Speas as an assistant coach on Tuesday, head coach Brad Porter announced.
Speas replaces assistant coach Hayden Jones, who took a job at a baseball academy in Marietta, Ga.
A native of Rural Hall, N.C., Speas will also teach special education at VHS.
"We are excited to have Adam Speas as part of our baseball family," Porter said. "He has a strong baseball background and a desire to develop well-rounded student-athletes that fit well into our program."
Speas has been around baseball most of his life. He played baseball at Montreat College and has served as a pitching coach at Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C., and East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. The coach also played in collegiate summer leagues in Asheville, N.C., Cheyenne, Wy., and Farmville, Mo.
His expertise extends to the plate as well as he was a hitting coach at High Point Central High School in High Point, N.C. He also spent time as a recruiting coordinator at Rockingham Community College in Wenworth, N.C., and as an instructor at the North Carolina Baseball Academy in Greensboro, N.C.
Speas resides in Valdosta with his wife, Michelle and son, Brody (7).
"First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," Speas said. "I am humbled and blessed to be a part of Valdosta High School and the baseball program. I want to thank Dr. (Janice) Richardson and Coach Porter for the opportunity to teach and coach and be a part of such a rich tradition. I can't wait to get to work and Go 'Cats!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.