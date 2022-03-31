VHS baseball drops first region game, Porter ejected

VALDOSTA – Behind the strength of three home runs from junior outfielder Drew Burress, the Houston County Bears (14-4, 1-0 Region 1-6A) surged past the Valdosta Wildcats (14-4, 3-1) 14-6 Tuesday night.
Valdosta head coach Brad Porter was ejected after the first inning after arguing a close call at first base. With Porter banished to the locker room, the 'Cats fell into a hole they couldn't quite climb out of.
Porter's ejection left many fans in attendance in a sour mood most of the night. Their displeasure with the officiating crew came to a head in the bottom of the seventh.
Trailing 14-6 and looking to cut further into the Bears' lead, senior Eli Batts came to the plate for Valdosta with Cole Porter on base with one out.
Batts pulled a fly ball to deep left field as Bears left fielder Elijah Smith sprawled out to make a diving catch. It appeared Smith wasn't able to make the catch and after a slight delay in the live action, Smith fired to second base and Porter was tagged out in a rundown.
A chorus of boos rang out as Valdosta assistant coach Jonathan Oliver came out to vehemently protest the call. After several moments of contentious dialogue, the play was ruled a catch and the subsequent double play ended the game.
Burress shined for the Bears, going 4 for 5 with three home runs, a double and eight RBIs. Gage Harrelson also went 4 for 5 with four runs scored in the game. Andrew Dunford, Hunter Chiapetta and Blaydn Alaniz each had two hits in the win with Alaniz adding three RBIs on the night.
As a team, the Bears finished with 17 hits for their first region win of the season.
A two-run shot by Burress put the Bears ahead 4-1 in the top of the third inning. The lead quickly ballooned in the top of the fourth as Alaniz got a two-run RBI single, followed by a base hit by Harrelson to put two men on with one out.
Burress came to the plate and tattooed a three-run blast out of Bazemore Field to make it 9-1 in favor of the visitors.
The 'Cats found a fleeting spark in the bottom of the fourth as Max Newbern drew a one-out walk, senior catcher Nyk Emerson made contact on a chopper into the infield and beat the throw to first base and Jordan Caraway put a run on the board with a double to make it 9-2. The 'Cats nearly had a second run on the board but pinch runner Sam Houston fell down after rounding third and was thrown out on the play. A fly out by Isaiah Haygood ended the inning for the 'Cats on the next at-bat.
The Bears continued to pad the lead in the top of the fifth as Eli Stephens and Chiapetta led off with consecutive base hits before third baseman Kai Decker delivered an RBI single to make it 10-2.
After Valdosta starter JD Smith struck out Elijah Smith for the first out of the fifth, Alaniz came up with an RBI single on a 3-2 count to give the Bears an 11-2 lead on their 12th hit of the night.
The RBI spelled the end for Smith, who had a disastrous night on the mound for Valdosta. The Georgia State commit went 4 1/3 innings and allowed 13 hits, two homers, 11 earned runs and a walk along with four strikeouts on the night.
Houston came on to pitch in relief and promptly got Harrelson to ground out and Burress to fly out to end the top half of the inning.
Desperately searching for some semblance of momentum at the plate, Valdosta began to make things happen in the bottom of the fifth.
Cohen Smith led off with a single up the middle. Two batters later, JD Smith had a base hit of his own before Cole Porter made it safe to first on an RBI to make it 11-3.
Batts singled to left field for Valdosta's eighth hit of the night before Newbern drew a two-out walk to load the bases.
Emerson delivered a clutch, bases-clearing double to pull the 'Cats within an 11-6 reach of the Bears.
Emerson's big hit led to a pitching change as starter Ryker Chavis was pulled in favor of sophomore reliever Landon Tankersley.
Chavis went 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits and five earned runs with five strikeouts and two walks. Tankersley struck out three with a walk in 2 1/3 innings.
Though the 'Cats were able to threaten another potential run as pinch runner EJ Miley stole third, Caraway struck out looking to end the inning.
Two walks in the top of the sixth aside, the Bears did no damage. The 'Cats returned the favor with a ground out by Haygood and strikeouts by Cohen Smith and third baseman D.D. Donaldson in the bottom half of the sixth.
With the 'Cats showing signs of life after the fifth inning, the Bears had a chance to separate in the top of the seventh.
And they did just that.
Following a ground out by Elijah Smith and Alaniz striking out, it appeared the 'Cats would give themselves a chance to draw closer, but Harrelson singled to set up a two-run shot by Burress to make it 13-6. A base hit from Dunford paved the way for an RBI single from Garrett Hortman for the final margin.
Emerson led the way for Valdosta, going 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Caraway went 1 for 3 with a double while Porter and Newbern scored two runs each in the loss.
UP NEXT
The 'Cats travel to Warner Robins Friday to face the Bears in a region doubleheader. As a result of his ejection Tuesday, head coach Brad Porter will be unavailable to coach in the doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
