VALDOSTA –– Following the Valdosta Wildcats’ improbable run to the Elite Eight of the Class 6A state playoffs, the team handed out its region and team awards during a ceremony May 20.

Senior Lamonte Lindon was selected to the Senior All-State team while Valdosta head coach Brad Porter was selected to coach the Southeast All-State team in a game to be played at Mercer University June 5.

Region 1-6A Awards

Academic Player of the Year - Cole Porter

Co-Freshman of the Year - Isaiah Haygood

Field of the Year - Bazemore Field

1st Team All-Region

Lamonte Lindon - Catcher

Elijah Guilliams - Outfield

JD Smith - Pitcher

Cooper Samples - Utility Player

2nd Team All Region

Max Newbern - DH

JD Smith - Infield

Elijah Guilliams - Pitcher

William Richards - Pitcher

Honorable Mention: Cole Porter - Infield

Team Awards

Offensive Player - Lamonte Lindon

Pitcher - JD Smith

Most Improved - William Richards

Straight A’s all Year - OM Patel, Cohen Smith, Cole Porter, Alex Wilson

Highest Academic Average - Cole Porter

James Eunice Award (Best Teammate) - Lamonte Lindon

Colton Shaw Award (Wildcat Award) - Lamonte Lindon

For the second straight year, a player has swept the James Eunice and Colton Shaw awards as Lindon earned the honos this year. Last season, teammate Cooper Samples swept the awards.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you