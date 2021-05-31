VALDOSTA –– Following the Valdosta Wildcats’ improbable run to the Elite Eight of the Class 6A state playoffs, the team handed out its region and team awards during a ceremony May 20.
Senior Lamonte Lindon was selected to the Senior All-State team while Valdosta head coach Brad Porter was selected to coach the Southeast All-State team in a game to be played at Mercer University June 5.
Region 1-6A Awards
Academic Player of the Year - Cole Porter
Co-Freshman of the Year - Isaiah Haygood
Field of the Year - Bazemore Field
1st Team All-Region
Lamonte Lindon - Catcher
Elijah Guilliams - Outfield
JD Smith - Pitcher
Cooper Samples - Utility Player
2nd Team All Region
Max Newbern - DH
JD Smith - Infield
Elijah Guilliams - Pitcher
William Richards - Pitcher
Honorable Mention: Cole Porter - Infield
Team Awards
Offensive Player - Lamonte Lindon
Pitcher - JD Smith
Most Improved - William Richards
Straight A’s all Year - OM Patel, Cohen Smith, Cole Porter, Alex Wilson
Highest Academic Average - Cole Porter
James Eunice Award (Best Teammate) - Lamonte Lindon
Colton Shaw Award (Wildcat Award) - Lamonte Lindon
For the second straight year, a player has swept the James Eunice and Colton Shaw awards as Lindon earned the honos this year. Last season, teammate Cooper Samples swept the awards.
