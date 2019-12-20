VALDOSTA –– The 2019 VESPYS celebrated the Valdosta Wildcats’ valiant run to the Class 6A quarterfinals for the second straight season.
Here are this year’s award-winners:
Lineman Jylon Bennett was selected for the Nick Hyder Foundation Scholarship, awarded to the player with the highest grade-point average. Bennett also received the Coaches Award.
Senior receiver Willie Trapp won the David and Sharon Waller Scholarship Award and shared the Most Loyal Award with teammate Coy Bess.
Running back Shavious Wright won the Wright Bazemore Memorial Scholarship while also taking home the Special Teams Award.
Defensive lineman Jalen Matthews was chosen for the Mark Stevens Memorial Award.
Offensive lineman Omari Mayeax earned the Dynamite Goodloe Offensive Most Improved Award while linebacker Jacquez McGowan picked up the Dynamite Goodloe Defensive Most Improved Award.
Wide receiver Abel Norwood won the Julian Lefiles Spirit Award.
Scout team offensive lineman Carson Crenshaw earned the Super Skinner Scout Team Offense Award while scout team linebacker Jalen Merriweather took home the Super Skinner Scout Team Defense Award.
Junior linebacker John Brown won the Best Linebacker Award.
Senior offensive lineman Dominique Harrell won the Best Offensive Lineman Award.
Senior T.J. Dailey earned the Best Offensive Back Award.
Sophomore defensive back Jadarian Rhym and senior defensive back Elijah Norwood shared the Best Defensive Back Award.
In a no-doubter, junior Javonte Sherman took home the Best Wide Receiver Award.
Senior defensive lineman William White was the 2019 recipient of the James Eunice Character Award while junior linebacker Jaylin Alderman earned the Wright Bazemore Defensive MVP Award.
After setting new school records for career passing yardage as well as single-season and career passing touchdowns this season, senior quarterback Tate Rodemaker was selected for the Nick Hyder Offensive MVP Award.
After the coaches awards were handed out, head coach Alan Rodemaker called senior long snapper Reed Reagin and senior receiver Jaheim Bell up to the stage to be recognized after having their seasons cut short due to injury. Rodemaker ended the night by calling up team supporter Brad Tyson for his aid of the Wildcats throughout the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.