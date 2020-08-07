VCS releases statement on fall sports attendance

VALDOSTA –– Valdosta City Schools announced new attendance guidelines for fall sports on Friday.
In regards to football, softball and volleyball, VCS made the following announcements:
FOOTBALL
No spectators are allowed during any Valdosta Wildcats practices. During the Pandemic, no practices will be open to the public.
SOFTBALL
All spectators must bring their own lawn chairs to watch the games due to COVID restrictions and guidelines outlined by GHSA. Our bleachers will be unavailable during the games. All concessions will be pre-packaged items only, no hot foods will be served.
VOLLEYBALL
All concessions will be pre-packaged items only, no hot foods will be served. We will be under strict guidelines inside the gymnasium during volleyball matches. All spectators are strongly encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
