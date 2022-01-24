Valwood's return to action ends poorly

HAHIRA – The Valwood boys and girls varsity basketball teams returned to action following a pause in the programs due to COVID-19.
Unfortunately, their returns to the court were hardly a warm welcome back.
The boys’ basketball team dropped two games on back-to-back nights while the girls fell well short in their first game back.
The boys faced Brookwood in a makeup of a game initially scheduled for Jan. 11 on Thursday, falling 59-37. On Friday, the Valiants faced Southland Academy, losing 43-28.
The girls also faced Southland on Saturday, getting outpaced from the jump and falling 53-13.
Lady Valiants’ head coach Mike Patrick praised the Lady Raiders team, who won the state championship last year, as well as the general toughness of the region.
“They’re a great team,” Patrick said. “I mean what can I say? You got the Brookwood team that beat us the other night, and we got Tiftarea next week, who beat that team.”
Southland was able to capitalize off early mistakes by the Lady Valiants, building a staggering 25-4 lead in the first quarter. The Lady Raiders stretched their lead out to a 38-7 halftime lead as Valwood struggled to make shots during the second quarter.
From there, the game was all cruise control for Southland, who kept the pressure on the Lady Valiants and didn’t allow them many open looks at the basket.
For the Lady Valiants, the loss drops them to 2-7 on the year and 0-3 in region play. Though not much positive was seen from the team, sophomore Caylee Collins did lead the team with 6 points.
Patrick also mentioned the impact of coronavirus and injuries on the team in the days leading up to the game.
“I only had five girls at practice yesterday because everyone else was either out with COVID or injuries,” Patrick said.
Following a rough outing on Thursday, the boy’s team was looking to knock off undefeated Southland, a team that Valwood lost to 57-51 in Americus on Jan. 7.
The game started out as a defensive scrum, with neither team scoring for the first three and a half minutes of the game. Senior Nate Williams finally broke the scoreless tie with a free throw, though the score was still only 6-4 in favor of Southland at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter saw both teams get into sync on offense, but it was the Raiders who ended the quarter on a 7-2 run to build a 19-12 halftime lead.
Valwood started off the third quarter strong, opening the half with a 6-2 run to make it just a three-point Southland lead. However, Southland denied any chance of a comeback, going on a backbreaking 14-0 run that stretched into the fourth quarter.
For the Valwood boys, the loss to Southland was their third straight loss, dropping them to 8-5 on the season.
Valwood head coach Andy Stamschror also cited COVID as a reason for the poor performance on offense on back-to-back nights.
“Well, offensively, you could tell we hadn't been in the gym for about a week before Wednesday,” Stamschror said. “We're still trying to get back in rhythm. I thought our effort tonight was a little bit better than last night, but we got guys that are still kind of sick and recovering. So hopefully we can get healthy next week.”
Among Valwood’s top performers was Williams, who had 21 points on the night.
