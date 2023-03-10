VALDOSTA – Jack Litten, a longtime Titletown Wrestling Academy student and Valdosta resident, won the USA Wrestling State Tournament in the 12U 130-pound weight class this past Saturday.
Additionally, Jack accepted his award for winning the Battle for the Belt tournament series. Jack has had an outstanding season adding these accolades to his GIAA Middle School State championship in January for Valwood School. He is very appreciative of all the time and effort his Titletown coaches, Antonio DelVecchio, Dave Fisher, and Daniel Litten have put into working with him towards these successes.
