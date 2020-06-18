Valwood's Henderson: 'Nobody wants to be that school to have an outbreak'

HAHIRA – Valwood football coach Justin Henderson doesn’t want to have a program that experiences a coronavirus outbreak during its summer workout period. So he’s taking every precaution necessary to ensure player safety during June and July.
“We’re trying to avoid any kind of outbreak that’s going to make us lose our whole summer. We’re in groups and we keep them separated the whole time; very close followers to the GHSA (Georgia High School Association) policy. We are able to do some football stuff. They’re just straight strength and conditioning,” Henderson said.
The Georgia Independent School Association has left it up to member schools to proceed how they see fit this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Henderson’s Valiants conclude their second week of summer workouts this week. He said the June schedule is very similar to workouts in previous years, except that that there are two separate groups that never come in contact with each other.
Henderson has a couple of ideas on how to proceed during the July schedule, but that will largely depend on school administration. Henderson will still proceed with caution, no matter what route is taken.
“We’re hoping to be very cautious and hope slowly and surely, that barring any outbreaks, they’ll let us open it up more and more as we move forward,” Henderson said. “Nothing has been approved for July. I’m going to approach it the same way I did June. I’m going to give Mr. (John) Davis and coach (Brett) Martin a couple of different ideas I have for July and hope they let us go full-go. I certainly understand if they don’t. Nobody wants to be that school that has an outbreak. I think that’s everybody’s biggest fear.
“Even in the GHSA, you get one of these groups with less than 20 with somebody that tests positive and the whole group shuts down. You want to do more but you understand why you can’t.”
