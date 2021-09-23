Valwood volleyball wins sixth straight region title

HAHIRA – And that makes six.
Valwood volleyball (15-4) took home its sixth region championship in its final region game against Frederica Academy.
Valwood went undefeated in all region games, dropping only one set to the St. Andrews School from Savannah.
In the final game against Frederica on Tuesday, Valwood went 25-11, 25-14 and 25-16. Valwood ended the game with 37 total kills and 14 total aces.
Marleigh Carson led the team with five aces and Adair Rodemaker led with 16 kills.
The Valwood Volleyball team has only three games remaining before the GISA state tournament, where they hope to become state champions for the second year in a row. Their next game is home versus Valdosta High School today at 5 p.m.
