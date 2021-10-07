Valwood volleyball players receive region awards

HAHIRA – The Valwood Valiants volleyball team heads into the state tournament with a 17-5 record.
They finished their regular season as region champions and No. 2 in GISA AAA. They secured their seventh consecutive region championship and seven players earned All-Region honors for the 2021 season.
Seniors, Anna Alvarado (44 aces, 6 kills, 54 digs, 434 assists), Marleigh Carson (34 aces, 77 digs), Ellie Griner (41 aces, 49 kills, 84 digs), Bailee Musgrove (35 aces, 111 kills, 46 digs, 13 blocks) and Adair Rodemaker (60 aces, 182 kills, 97 digs, 16 blocks). Sophomores, Caylee Collins (32 aces, 59 kills, 10 blocks) and Annabelle Kerrigan (10 aces, 59 kills, 73 digs).
Valwood head coach, Val Gallahan, was named All-Region Coach.
The single-elimination GISA State Volleyball tournament is this weekend at Creekside Christian Academy in McDonough, Ga. The Valiants play their first-round game Friday, Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. against No. 7 Frederica.
